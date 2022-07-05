Offshore wind firm pledges to support ex-military starting new careers

Richard Beck spent seven years in the army before joining Vattenfall - Credit: Richard Beck

An offshore wind energy firm has signed up to an Armed Forces Covenant which sees at least 6pc of its staff coming from a military background.

Vattenfall, a Swedish company that has wind farms off the Norfolk coast, is actively looking to recruit those from the armed forces since signing up to the covenant in 2019, which pledges to help ex-service personnel in finding new careers.

Richard Beck, 43, who grew up in Happisburgh and, after completing a degree in engineering, spent seven years in the army as a captain in the Royal Engineers.

During his military career he spent time in Afghanistan where he was responsible for more than 40 soldiers and worked as a project manager, overseeing the establishment of an operational base in Helmand Province.

After leaving the army in 2009, Mr Beck said he spent three years looking for the right job and did a variety of roles including project management.

Richard Beck has established a successful career with Vattenfall - Credit: Richard Beck

Moving back to Norfolk in 2011, he began working in the wind industry and now works for Vattenfall.

He said: "I was lucky to get a role in Great Yarmouth.

"When I realised what a good industry it is I knew that this was the right role for me.

"It is especially good for the local area as it provides long-term career prospects."

The married father of two added: "It's an interesting industry.

"There are similarities to the army - there is the opportunity to travel, lots of team work and working in small groups.

"People in the industry are relatively young.

"It's dynamic, open minded and open to fresh ideas."

Offshore wind industry provides 'long-term prospects' - Credit: Archant

Mr Beck revealed that Vattenfall is looking for 5-10pc of its workforce to come from military backgrounds and said it is especially suited to electricians, mechanics and aircraft technicians.

He added: "It's an easy transition from the army to the wind industry as there is a similar camaraderie and it is quite task focused.

"The long-term prospects are excellent and locally, as an industry, it is a real success story.

"There are lots of opportunities to move sideways and upwards.

"In terms of the local area there are incredible opportunities."