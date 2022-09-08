Virtual reality offshore windfarm tours used to recruit workforce

Virtual reality tours of offshore wind farms are being used to encourage the region's youngsters to explore career opportunities in the booming sector.

Vattenfall, which is developing the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, has been holding a series of workshops in which young people can discover what it is like to climb to the top of an offshore turbine and travel out to sea on a vessel, using a virtual reality headset.

Some 65 GCSE students from Norfolk and Suffolk attended the events, with Benjamin Britten Academy, Lowestoft, Acle Academy and Sir John Leman High School, Beccles, taking part.

Chelsey Church, 15, from Alderman Peel School, Wells next the Sea, (right) Ivan Bond-Green, 14, of Hammonds High School, Swaffham, working on Vattenfall’s project to create hydrogen from offshore wind on a summer skills programme at the University of East Anglia - Credit: UEA

Another group of students, who will sit their GCSE exams next year, experienced studying at university on a week-long clean energy project that involved creating green hydrogen from offshore wind set by Vattenfall.

Chelsey Church, 15, from Alderman Peel School, Wells next the Sea, Susanna Maguire, 15, from Dereham Neatherd High School, James Lee, 15, of City of Norwich School and Ivan Bond-Green, 14, of Hammonds High School, Swaffham, completed the project supported by University of East Anglia (UEA) graduates who are now Vattenfall employees.

Miss Church said: “We had the opportunity to look at what university is like and the possibilities of engineering, as well as getting an insight into what is available in renewable energy, which we all need to know about.”

Local students were also invited to a STEM workshop and presentation delivered by Vattenfall's Norfolk Zone community liaison officer, Will Sealey, at East Coast College's Energy Skills Centre.

Adam Lowe, director of STEM at Benjamin Britten Academy, said: “All of the pupils here are really interested in engineering. Presentations like this give them a real feel for what’s out there.

“The workshops are a real opportunity for pupils to get their teeth into practical tasks. The Vattenfall virtual reality headset where students got to experience what it’s like to go out on a vessel and up a turbine has been a big hit.

“Students often ask how they can get into engineering, what the salaries are like and how they can make a difference. STEM events like this answer those questions."