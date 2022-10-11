New deal progresses plans to build massive windfarm off Norfolk coast

Plans to build one of the world's largest windfarms off the Norfolk coast has moved forward with a deal that will see the site connected to the National Grid.

Vattenfall, the company behind Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm, has signed a contract with Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions to take responsibility for constructing and installing High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) onshore, and offshore substations and connections to UK's electricity and gas distributor.

HVDC technology offers one of the most efficient means of transmitting large amounts of power over long distances, according to Vattenfall.

“Developing state-of-the-art HVDC technology like this and having such strong partners on board, underlines our position as one of Europe’s leading developers in offshore wind," said Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall.

"We are very proud of this deal, which is an important step forward to fossil-free living within one generation and a major opportunity for supply chain companies to contribute to one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.”

Vattenfall is due to start constructing Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm off the coast of Happisburgh next year.

Once completed, Vattenfall states that it will generate enough energy to power around 1.5m UK homes and save more than 2m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Ensuring that the windfarm is connected to the National Grid is key to getting the electricity generated to houses across the country.

Kenneth Simonsen, from Aker Solutions, said: “The development of Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could require up to three HVDC platforms in succession, which would provide more long-term predictability and positive repeat effects and standardisation for the supplier industry.

"We are proud to support a project which meets the dual objective of developing local content while delivering low cost, green electricity to homes and businesses across the UK."

The construction of Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm is the first phase of the creation of Vattenfall's Norfolk Zone, which when fully completed will be one of the largest windfarms in the world.