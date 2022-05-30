News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Lotus and Dyson hope to recruit Norfolk youngsters at careers expo

person

Derin Clark

Published: 7:00 AM May 30, 2022
UTCN Student Kenzie Cossey IN A £100,000 Lotus at the UTCN expo

UTCN Student Kenzie Cossey IN A £100,000 Lotus at the UTCN expo - Credit: Britanny Woodman

Lotus and Dyson were among the businesses showcasing their career opportunities to more than 1,000 young people at the UTCN Careers Expo. 

The Expo, which was hosted and held at the University Technical College Norwich, also included engineering firm KLM UK Engineering and Swedish energy company Vattenfall. 

Will Bridgman from the Thetford-based engineering business Warren Services, which was also showcasing at the event, said that it attracted "very high-quality young people" that the company "will be very keen to recruit". 

He added: “We were able to bring along two former UTCN students to the expo who are now working within our organisation. We want to show future employees we are able to offer viable career routes.”

Alex Hayes, headteacher at UTCN, said called it a "spectacular event" and that students were "astounded at the depth of range of networking opportunities on offer".

Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones before th

Updated

EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon