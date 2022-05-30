Lotus and Dyson hope to recruit Norfolk youngsters at careers expo

Lotus and Dyson were among the businesses showcasing their career opportunities to more than 1,000 young people at the UTCN Careers Expo.

The Expo, which was hosted and held at the University Technical College Norwich, also included engineering firm KLM UK Engineering and Swedish energy company Vattenfall.

Will Bridgman from the Thetford-based engineering business Warren Services, which was also showcasing at the event, said that it attracted "very high-quality young people" that the company "will be very keen to recruit".

He added: “We were able to bring along two former UTCN students to the expo who are now working within our organisation. We want to show future employees we are able to offer viable career routes.”

Alex Hayes, headteacher at UTCN, said called it a "spectacular event" and that students were "astounded at the depth of range of networking opportunities on offer".