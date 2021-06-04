'Long time coming': Firms welcome Norfolk's £1bn broadband boost

Published: 3:48 PM June 4, 2021

Rob Scott of Cabins Unlimited has welcomed the news that faster broadband is coming to Norfolk - Credit: Cabins Unlimited/PA

After years of damage to the bottom line and stressed-out staff, businesses are welcoming news that full fibre has been promised to Norfolk's market and coastal towns.

Upp, with the backing of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment group LetterOne, has secured £1bn to bring the infrastructure to the county to level it up.

Not only will full fibre be provided to individual premises, chief executive Drew Ritchie said he hopes to bring 300 new jobs and apprenticeships to the area.

Andrew Mower, East Anglia's development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “This is a very welcome announcement as we know that a lack of access to good local digital infrastructure is hampering the productivity of small businesses and sole traders in many parts of Norfolk, and particularly in rural areas."

But a full fibre service has been a long time coming, say businesses, which are still sceptical about whether they will truly benefit from the coverage.

You may also want to watch:

Rob Scott is the owner of Cabins Unlimited, a business which has has no direct internet connectivity to any of its sites in Downham Market, Blofield, or Lincolnshire, and instead has to rely on SIM routers.

He said: "This is extremely welcome news - but I've seen promises before in the past which we've never been able to make use of.

"Not having broadband connectivity has definitely impacted our bottom line because sometimes it just doesn't work. But it also really stresses out staff because they know how much work there is to do - we're so busy at the moment - and yet half the time the phone lines are cutting out, emails are down, and we can't get onto the website."

Will de Feyter, the chairman of Norfolk Young Farmer's Club, said: "This will make a huge difference for our industry - it's frustrating when we're seeing 5G rolled out in cities when we haven't even got broadband. I've been doing Zooms on 4G, unable to even download emails. It's been a long time coming."

Will de Feyter is chairman of the Norfolk branch of the Young Farmers' Club (YFC) - Credit: Jane de Feyter

Mr de Feyter, whose family farms at East Ruston, added: "The problem we've had so far is getting the cables to our premises - as a group of eight or so homes we were quoted in the region of £20,000 for the works which just isn't feasible. I'll be interested to see how this project is rolled out."