Does jabless mean jobless? Firm's unvaccinated social carers will lose shifts

Healthcare staff at one firm have been told outright to take the vaccine or face losing their jobs.

Barchester Healthcare, which runs care homes across Norfolk, including Woodside House Care Home in Norwich and Riston Lodge Care Home in Hopton, has confirmed it will not offer staff shifts if they are unvaccinated.

Dr Pete Calveley, chief executive of Barchester Healthcare, said the 5pc of his 17,000 staff who have refused the jab will not be offered shifts from the end of April.

He said the move had been made after the business saw increasing requests from residents and their families not to be cared for by people who had not been vaccinated.

A spokesman added: "Following staff engagement and a full risk assessment, we have introduced a new policy in which we expect all staff to have had the vaccine by April 23, 2021, although we are prepared to delay that date if there is any data regarding safety, efficacy or effect on transmission which requires further review.

"We have set out a number of acceptable exemptions, including, at this stage, pregnancy, and exempted staff will operate with enhanced PPE.

"We are very aware of concerns around possible discrimination which is in no way our intention. We are doing everything possible to ensure fairness whilst also delivering on our duty to protect our residents, patients and staff.”

Daya Thayan, CEO of Kingsley Healthcare based in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

His message has been echoed by other healthcare professionals, with Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare, saying he saw no problem with only hiring staff who had been vaccinated.

He said that 7pc of staff have not had the vaccine, adding: “We are listening to their concerns and providing reassurance and advice through our home and operations managers and our private GP service which is offering support to all staff."

However lawyers have cautioned employers against blanket 'jo jab, no job' policies, even though theoretically they could dismiss staff who refuse the vaccine.

Simon deMaid, partner and employment law expert at Howes Percival, said: "Ultimately, it is a commercial decision for each employer to take based on the level of risk they are prepared to take.

"Requiring employees to take the vaccine on grounds of health and safety law would require employers to prove that vaccination protects other employees, and the third parties they encounter.

"Although early data is showing a reduction in transmission this issue is yet to be resolved. At this stage, relying on health and safety law is likely to be risky."

But, he added, there are cases where employees can be dismissed for their refusal.

"Whether the dismissal is fair or not will depend on the individual circumstances," he said. "If the request to be vaccinated is reasonable, an employee's unreasonable refusal to comply could result in disciplinary action.

"Whether a request is reasonable will depend on the circumstances of the individual employee; the employer's business and the sector they operate in. For example, it will be more reasonable to require frontline health care workers to have the vaccine, compared to fully remote office workers."