Published: 12:56 PM April 13, 2021

The grand United Reformed church, Princes Street, designed by Edward Boardman, is for sale. - Credit: United Reformed church

A United Reformed church in Norwich designed by renowned architect Edward Boardman, which closed after celebrating its bicentenary, is for sale.

The United Reformed church for sale - Credit: United Reformed church

And the church, in Princes Street, could be converted subject to planning permission, into a house - although it has little outside space and no parking.

The impressive three storey building was redesigned by Boardman - famous for many notable Norwich buildings - in 1868. He transformed it from a simple building to one with intricate plasterwork and a balcony enclosed by ironwork.

An archive drawing dated 1828. - Credit: Archant library

The building with its former Sunday school, office, kitchen and meeting rooms is now for sale by informal tender. Offers are invited by Wednesday, May 12 at noon.

In 2019, the Rev John Potter, said: “We are deeply saddened to leave such a beautiful historic place of worship. I hope that whoever buys this building will respect its heritage and use and be able to preserve it for the future benefit of the city.”

Agents Carter Jonas, selling the property, state: "The site is relatively constrained in terms of its curtilage with little to no space available for external amenity space, car or cycle parking.

"That said it may be acceptable to provide no external amenity space to secure the future of a heritage asset.

"The principle of providing residential development in this location is generally supported subject to satisfying certain criteria.

"However, policies exist which protect the loss of office space and community facilities, although the loss of these uses will be permitted where there are viability, feasibility or practicality justifications."

Inside the spectacular church. - Credit: United Reformed church

History

The Rev John Alexander was invited to become the first pastor of the church when it opened in 1819. He stayed for 47 years.

The original building was a simple non-conformist style and cost £4,800 but because its flat roof was found to be unsafe, alterations were carried out in 1828. After other serious problems it was decided to engage Edward Boardman to redesign the building.

Mr Boardman designed many renowned buildings in Norwich including the former Norfolk & Norwich hospital.

The quality of the church's new design reflected the increasing prosperity and influence of many in the congregation.

In more recent years, the church, one of six United Reformed churches in Norwich underwent a restoration but last year it closed down.