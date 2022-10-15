When the major supermarkets are opening Christmas bookings

Sainsbury's will open bookings later this month - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Major supermarkets have announced when customers can begin placing their Christmas orders.

While some won't open until November, some stores are already accepting bookings.

Booking for Waitrose's delivery and click and collect is open and delivery and collection days are between December 20 and 24.

Marks and Spencer only offers collection but booking is open and collection days are between December 22 and 24.

Booking for Sainsbury's delivery booking will open from October 24 to 27 and click and collect will open on November 27.

Sainsbury's delivery and collection days are between December 18 and 24.

The Co-op offers delivery booking five days before delivery up to December 24.

Asda's delivery and click and collect bookings open from October 25 but dates for delivery and collection have yet to be announced.

Tesco and Morrisons have not yet announced their dates.