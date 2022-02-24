Roberta Fida, associate professor in work psychology at the University of East Anglia (UEA), who has been studying bad behaviour in the workplace - Credit: Roberta Fida

A study by academics in East Anglia and in Italy has looked at bad behaviour at work and how it can be reduced.

Research by Roberta Fida, a professor in work psychology at the University of East Anglia (UEA), and her Italian counterpart, Dr Marinella Paciello of the UniNettuno University in Rome, looked at how moral disengagement could set workers down a path where misbehaviour is normalised in the workplace.

They found that people who were able to self-reflect and curb their behaviour are better at bouncing back after a failure.

Moral disengagement is a psychological concept that helps explain how misbehaviour, rule-breaking and wrongdoing can become routine for some people – without them feeling guilty or seeing the need to make amends.

The study – published in the Group & Organization Management journal, looked at how to reduce the power of moral disengagement.

People with “moral self-efficacy” – or self-belief – where the person is able to reflect on past failures and anticipate doing better or is able to do the right thing when tempted not to – can prevent themselves falling into the trap of moral disengagement, the authors found.

“Although self-efficacious individuals are in general more self-regulated and motivated to behave in line with their standards, this does not mean they are morally infallible,” said Dr Fida.

“However, we show that highly morally efficacious individuals are more likely to ‘bounce back’ after a failure, and learn from their mistakes, rather than routinise misbehaviour and repeatedly deviate from their moral compass. Rather, they have the resources to restore their moral compass, to mindfully re-engage morally and are therefore less likely to continue justifying and engaging in wrongdoing.

“For individuals with low moral self-efficacy, moral disengagement normalises wrongdoings, so they can be routinely performed with little anguish. They are less aware of the internal and social forces that work in interrelated ways to disengage their moral standards and bypass their moral control system, making it difficult to mitigate or stop the process to prevent the thoughtless routinisation of their misconduct.”

The study involved 359 workers in the UK and 1308 in Italy.

The UK cohort had jobs ranging from doctors and nurses to engineers, clerical workers, managers, junior professionals and technicians.

Dr Paciello said the results broadened their understanding of how to prevent the routinisation of wrongdoing at work by helping people develop and strengthen their moral self-efficacy.

“Organisations should create opportunities to reflect on the complexities of moral decision making, the mechanisms often at play in the justification of wrongdoing and the capabilities needed to master moral challenges,” she said.