Norwich office space named among best facilities in the country

Author Picture Icon

Derin Clark

Published: 11:00 AM October 14, 2022
Alison Cooper, executive officer at the University of East Anglia

Alison Cooper, executive officer at the University of East Anglia (right), collected the award - Credit: SIRA studio

A business hub at the University of East Anglia (UEA) has received a national award for the high quality facilities it offers firms.

The Enterprise Centre has been given the Test of Time award from the British Council of Offices, an organisation  which researches and develops best practices in the office sector.

Home to 150 businesses, the hub was launched in 2015 and provides offices, meeting spaces and event rooms for local firms. 

This is the 5th award the centre has received from the British Council of Offices, after it won four awards in 2016. 

Angela Macdonald, from the Enterprise Centre said: "Seven years on from our opening, it’s heart-warming to know our offer is every bit as impressive now as it was when we launched.

"Of all of the awards the building has received it’s the British Council for Offices that the team is the most proud of.

"We take great pride in the quality and high standards that we offer to the local business community, students and academics and we are delighted to have these recognised at a national level."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon