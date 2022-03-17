How to win £2,000 towards making your business dream a reality
- Credit: UEA
Entrepreneurs are being invited to pitch their business idea to the UEA and be in with a chance of winning £2,000 to kick-start the concept.
The university is holding a Change Makers 2022 launch event on March 18 at The Enterprise Centre to allow budding business owners to find out more about the initiative.
It will include a range of speakers from innovative companies born at the UEA including Helena Lopez Parades founder of midwifery trainer Helena Eyimi, James Beavis co-founder of plastic-free packaging business Squiish, and Juan Carlos Caba co-founder of food-waste-to-fertiliser firm Ciclo.
The university is also planning to host idea generation and video marketing workshops on March 23.
To be in with a chance of winning the £2,000, applications must submit a 60 second video to info.enterprise@uea.ac.uk by 9am on April 25.
Videos must include the purpose of the idea, the problem the business will try and solve, what makes the solution so unique, and a call to action.
The UEA will announce the 10 winners on May 3.