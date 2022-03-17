News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to win £2,000 towards making your business dream a reality

person

Derin Clark

Published: 11:42 AM March 17, 2022
Exterior picture of The Enterprise Centre at UEA

Change Makers 2022 will be launched by the UEA at The Enterprise Centre - Credit: UEA

Entrepreneurs are being invited to pitch their business idea to the UEA and be in with a chance of winning £2,000 to kick-start the concept.

The university is holding a Change Makers 2022 launch event on March 18 at The Enterprise Centre to allow budding business owners to find out more about the initiative. 

It will include a range of speakers from innovative companies born at the UEA including Helena Lopez Parades founder of midwifery trainer Helena Eyimi, James Beavis co-founder of plastic-free packaging business Squiish, and Juan Carlos Caba co-founder of food-waste-to-fertiliser firm Ciclo. 

The university is also planning to host idea generation and video marketing workshops on March 23. 

To be in with a chance of winning the £2,000, applications must submit a 60 second video to info.enterprise@uea.ac.uk by 9am on April 25. 

Videos must include the purpose of the idea, the problem the business will try and solve, what makes the solution so unique, and a call to action. 

The UEA will announce the 10 winners on May 3. 


