A former care home in Norfolk that is actually separate houses connected by their hallways is for sale for £600,000.

Dunsland, Paston Road, Mundesley, closed last summer after being rated ‘inadequate’ in all areas after a Care Quality Commission inspection.

It was the third time in a row it received an overall inadequate grade which meant it had to remain in special measures, which it had been in since May 2019. It announced it was closing last June.

The house is now for sale as a detached, 16-bedroom property. But it's actually two identical semis, joined together by their hallways.

A connecting door links the properties which otherwise have their own separate staircases, front doors, gardens and parking.

Subject to planning, a buyer could divide them up again, say the agents, converting them into apartments or a small hotel. Or a buyer could use it as one big house.



