News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Unusual house for sale that is two Victorian semis joined in middle

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:40 AM January 30, 2021   
two Victorian semis

The 16-bedroom property that's actually two Victorian semis connected just by their hallways. - Credit: Abbotts

A former care home in Norfolk that is actually separate houses connected by their hallways is for sale for £600,000.

The conservatory at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The conservatory in one half of the property. - Credit: Archant

Dunsland, Paston Road, Mundesley, closed last summer after being rated ‘inadequate’ in all areas after a Care Quality Commission inspection.

It was the third time in a row it received an overall inadequate grade which meant it had to remain in special measures, which it had been in since May 2019. It announced it was closing last June.

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The house when it was running as a care home. - Credit: Archant

The house is now for sale as a detached, 16-bedroom property. But it's actually two identical semis, joined together by their hallways. 

A connecting door links the properties which otherwise have their own separate staircases, front doors, gardens and parking.

You may also want to watch:

Subject to planning, a buyer could divide them up again, say the agents, converting them into apartments or a small hotel. Or a buyer could use it as one big house.


Most Read

  1. 1 Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk
  2. 2 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  3. 3 N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths
  1. 4 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  2. 5 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  3. 6 Flood-plagued village facing nightmare of blocked loos and bubbling sewage
  4. 7 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  5. 8 Analysis: Is Norfolk at peak of coronavirus wave?
  6. 9 'Dangerous' road to be closed for months after flooding
  7. 10 Tributes paid to popular teacher who loved her Norfolk beach hut

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus