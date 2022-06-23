Two Norfolk hotels named among the most romantic in the country

The Gunton Arms and Cley Windmill have been named among the most romantic hotels in the UK - Credit: Archant

If you are looking to woo your partner it seems a trip to Norfolk could be just the ticket.

Two hotels in the north of the county have been named among the most romantic in the country.

The Gunton Arms and Cley Windmill feature in a list compiled by The Telegraph.

The Gunton Arms is also known for its restaurant which is run by Stuart Tattersall and specialises in local, seasonal produce - Credit: Denise Bradley

Gunton Arms, owned by art dealer Ivor Braka, was said to be an "incredible find for those who find their romance in arts" due to its rooms packed with original artworks by the likes of Damian Hirst, Tracey Emin, and Nobuyoshi.

Also mentioned was its popularity with celebrity musicians and socialites, offering the chance to mix with a "great crowd".

The 19th-century Cley Windmill also made the list and was praised for its "scenic coastal location" which is said to make it a "fabulous base for romantic couples".

This isn't the first time Norfolk has been recognised as a top location for romancers.

Earlier this year Wells-next-the-Sea was named one of the most romantic staycation spots in the UK.