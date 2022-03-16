Two Magpies Bakery continues growth with £50,000 cafe refurbishment

Two Magpies Bakery is carrying out a £50,000 refurbishment of its Norwich city centre store as part of its plans to grow in the region.

The bakery and coffee shop chain, which has seven sites across Norfolk and Suffolk, also has plans to refurbish its cafe in Darsham.

It refurbishment of its premises on Timber Hill, Norwich will see the old counters being replaced and moving the kitchen to the rear of the building to create an additional 15-20 covers.

The work will also see the installation of more electrical points for laptops to help create a more business-friendly environment for carrying out meetings and working from the cafe.

Carl Stock, managing director of Two Magpies Bakery Group, said: “This exciting refurbishment recognises that our Norwich café/shop is seen by our customers as a great meeting place and we want to help facilitate this even more. We want to become a destination for business meetings and for relaxed lunches.

“Overall the cost of the refurbishment is around £50,000, with new tables and chairs also on order, as well as a loss of business whilst we complete the works. However, the overall benefits of these changes far outweigh the costs. It is extremely important for us to make sure we give the best customer experience, which is why we have decided to undergo this refurbishment. It will make the Norwich site a real destination in the city.”

The firm has recently opened a new cafe in Woodbridge and has said that it is planning to open more locations in the coming years.

Known for its freshly baked breads and cakes, Two Magies Bakery Group was founded in 2012 and opened its first cafe in Southwold. Since then the firm has opened locations across the region and now employs more than 100 bakers, pastry chefs and baristas.

Its East Anglian expansion has also seen the company increase its turnover from £620,000 to more than £7.5 m in only three-and-a-half years, with plans for even more growth over the next year.