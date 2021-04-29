Bakery and restaurant to open in former Betty's of Holt site

Published: 5:30 AM April 29, 2021

Two Magpies Bakery will open in the former site of Betty's of Holt. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new bakery and restaurant is set to open in a former site of Betty's of Holt.

Two Magpies Bakery will open at 27-31 Holt High Street and will operate as a cafe, restaurant and bakery, once planning permission is approved.

The bakery runs stores in Norwich, Aldborough, Southwold and Darsham.

The Grade II listed building has been empty since May 2019, when Bakers and Larners closed its Betty's of Holt business.

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The new bakery will open from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 11pm.

New owners plan to paint the shopfront blue and install a dome pizza oven.

One public comment on the application raised concerns over the growing number of cafes in Holt.

It read: "We have lost a dry cleaners, an automatic laundry and lack the competition of an alternative supermarket in Holt.

"Surely we do not need another coffee shop."

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

No other comments were received from the public.

Two Magpies Bakery has been contacted for comment.