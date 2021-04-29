News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Bakery and restaurant to open in former Betty's of Holt site

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 AM April 29, 2021   
Two Magpies Bakery will open in the former site of Betty's of Holt.

Two Magpies Bakery will open in the former site of Betty's of Holt. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new bakery and restaurant is set to open in a former site of Betty's of Holt.

Two Magpies Bakery will open at 27-31 Holt High Street and will operate as a cafe, restaurant and bakery, once planning permission is approved.

The bakery runs stores in Norwich, Aldborough, Southwold and Darsham.

The Grade II listed building has been empty since May 2019, when Bakers and Larners closed its Betty's of Holt business.

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The new bakery will open from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 11pm.

You may also want to watch:

New owners plan to paint the shopfront blue and install a dome pizza oven.

One public comment on the application raised concerns over the growing number of cafes in Holt.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  2. 2 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  3. 3 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
  1. 4 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 5 'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision
  3. 6 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
  4. 7 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
  5. 8 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
  6. 9 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  7. 10 Woman fled to Norfolk after nine years of domestic abuse

It read: "We have lost a dry cleaners, an automatic laundry and lack the competition of an alternative supermarket in Holt.

"Surely we do not need another coffee shop."

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

No other comments were received from the public.

Two Magpies Bakery has been contacted for comment.

Holt News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Watson who is one of the new tenants to move into a home in Clarion Housing's Swannington development. 

'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Tooth, 64, with his wife Sue, 62

Special Report

RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus