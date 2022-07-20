Bakery reuses leftovers to help save money and reduce waste

Founders of Two Magpies Bakery Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall with operations director Yasmin Wyatt (centre) - Credit: Two Magpies Bakery

A bakery is reusing leftovers as a thrifty way to save money amid soaring fuel and ingredient costs.

Two Magpies Bakery, which has seven cafes across Norfolk and Suffolk, has started adding uneaten baked goods into its recipes for cakes and pastries to help keep costs down and reduce waste.

Yasmin Wyatt, operations director at Two Magpies Bakery, said: “Costs are very high at the moment and anything we can do to make our ingredients go further is a bonus.

Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich

“For quite a while we’ve been making the most of our leftovers and one of our most popular products is our Cinnamon Swirl Butter, which is made using leftover cinnamon buns, which are dried and crumbed and stirred into burnt white chocolate to create a delicious spread.

"This is really popular and we use it in lots of recipes too.”

The bakery is also reusing day-old croissants in its Almond Croissants recipe, which are syrup soaked, stuffed with frangipane and topped with flaked almonds.

Ms Wyatt explained that these "go down a treat" with customers.

She added: “We also use leftover sourdough crumbs in our sausage rolls and bread puddings, whilst cake crumbs are often used as a base for other puddings.”

Along with saving money, the bakery is keen to reuse leftovers to help it reach its goal of achieving B Corp status.

This status is awarded by a global non-profit campaigning organisation to firms that prove high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

“When you’re running seven sites, there’s obviously going to be waste,” Ms Wyatt said. “But we’re lucky to have such amazing chefs on hand who can take the leftovers and reincarnate them into delicious things that can be enjoyed over the days to come.

“Reducing our waste is incredibly important to us across the whole of our operation.

"We now buy larger quantities of frequently-used items to reduce the amount of packing and the waste going to landfill or to recycling. This is something we’ll continue to focus on as we aim for B Corp status.”