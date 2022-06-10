Firefighter, fitness guru and NHS workers team up to launch care farm

Gemma and Ben Human (left) and Alex and Ed Webster (right) with their children (from left) Ezra, Ella, Ava, Albie, Robyn and Stanley at Ingleborough Care Farm - Credit: Matt Beech

Two families have joined forces to launch a new Norfolk care farm - combining the professional skills of a firefighter, a fitness guru, a paramedic and a registered nurse.

Ingleborough Care Farm, near King's Lynn, is one of six new tenancies announced on the council-owned Norfolk County Farms estate.

NHS workers Alex and Ed Webster are setting up the venture with farmer and firefighter Ben Human and his wife Gemma Human, who runs a fitness company.

Mr and Mrs Webster moved to Norfolk from Southend in 2016 to improve the life of their son Stanley, who has complex needs.

They both have more than 20 years' experience in the NHS. Mr Webster is a qualified paramedic with experience of working with vulnerable people, while Mrs Webster has worked as a registered nurse in areas including accident and emergency, palliative care, learning disabilities and safeguarding.

The couple have two autistic children and wanted to use their personal experiences to create their own care farm after being inspired by a visit to one in Wales six years ago.

When they saw Ingleborough Farm advertised two miles from their home they decided to apply. But despite their long careers helping people, they needed some guidance on farming so they spoke to Ben Human, who ran the local farm shop and has a background in agriculture.

Little did they know, Mr Human was planning to apply for the same farm. So rather than send in competing applications they decided to take on the project together.

Mrs Webster said: “It was obviously meant to be. When we spoke to Ben, we were just hoping to draw on his farming expertise but here we are a few months down the line with a joint care farm.”

Mr Human has been farming since a young age, having worked with his father and uncle on their farms. He now owns and runs local businesses with his wife Gemma, including a farm shop and deli in nearby Walpole St Andrew.

He also serves at West Walton Fire Station as an on-call watch commander, having joined the fire service in 2001.

“I have always wanted to use my farming skills more and this is a chance to do just that," he said. "My career has always combined my love of farming with my work with the community through my time with the fire service. The care farm is a great opportunity to do both.”

The families aim to open Ingleborough Care Farm from 2023, with the Websters planning to leave their current employment in the NHS to take on the role full-time.

The farm will seek to use the natural environment to provide "nature-based therapeutic services" for vulnerable people.

It will serve adults with learning disabilities, autism, neurological disabilities and mental health problems, offering opportunities to learn new skills in agriculture, animal husbandry and horticulture. It will also work with local schools.

Mrs Webster added: “We always wanted a career where our son Stanley can achieve his full potential, using his love for animals and his BTEC in animal care he gained at school. We first visited a care farm in Wales six years ago and loved it, so we’ve been looking for this opportunity ever since.

“Our aim is to create a space for people like Stanley who might not otherwise have somewhere to go.”

In total, six new tenants will take on almost 750 acres of land on the Norfolk County Farms estate from October.

The publicly-owned estate extends to more than 16,800 acres of agricultural land - aiming to bring income to the council, while creating rural jobs and offering an entry point into the industry for prospective new farmers.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management at Norfolk County Council, said: “We were really impressed by the quality of the applications and the passion of our new tenants.

"It’s also encouraging to see another tenant join the growing community of care farms in Norfolk, who are serving some of the county’s most vulnerable groups.”