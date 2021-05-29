Funeral director expands by opening new branch in second town

Published: 11:00 AM May 29, 2021

A family-run funeral director based in Thetford for more than six decades has expanded to a second town.

David Turner Funeral Services was established in 1960 and has served families in the area for 61 years.

Lydia Turner runs Turner Funerals, which has opened a new branch in Brandon - Credit: Lydia Turner

Mr Turner himself oversaw proceedings for most of the company's existence, but his daughter, Lydia, took the reins in recent times and the business was renamed Turner Funerals.

And, under Miss Turner's stewardship, a second store has been unveiled in the neighbouring town of Brandon.

"This is something we have wanted to do for a few years, but I think for my dad it was quite daunting," said Miss Turner.

"There are not many towns with only one funeral director, but Brandon was one. It's a fair-sized place and we kept doing funerals in surrounding villages.

"There is pretty much two of everything else and it was crying out for a second option, to give people a choice.

Turner Funerals has opened a new branch in Brandon - Credit: Turner Funerals

"It finally gives us a bit of a stronghold in the town and it has been so well received."

Having taken a leap of faith, Turner Funerals is not stopping there.

Plans are already afoot to open a third branch in East Harling by the end of the year, spreading its offering even further.

And, while expanding its physical presence is seen by the firm as a top priority, so is adjusting to the evolving needs of customers.

"Everyone is so different these days in what they want," added Miss Turner.

"Some people want something more traditional, whereas others want something a bit lighter. We are more at the lighter end."

Following what has been a busy year, Miss Turner added that working in the industry during the coronavirus pandemic has been "eye-opening".

"Out of nine funerals at Christmas time, eight were Covid-related," she said.

"It was scary for some hearing we were doing so many, but we had nobody who died of the flu.

"Only five people being allowed at funerals was quite horrific for some, but for others it was nice because it was so intimate."