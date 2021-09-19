CO2 shortage could be 'body blow' for Christmas turkey supply

Published: 9:42 AM September 19, 2021

A shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2) could be "breaking point" for the supply of Christmas turkeys this winter, it has been warned.

A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire - which produce CO2 as a by-product - have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Great Witchingham-based Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, which has sites in Thetford and Bungay, says this, combined with a shortage of workers, will affect the supply of turkeys for Christmas.

CO2 is essential to the humane slaughter of livestock, extends the shelf-life of products and is vital to cooling systems for refrigeration purposes, industry leaders have said.

Mr Boparan said: "There are less than 100 days left until Christmas and Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever before to try and recruit people to maintain food supplies.

"Nothing has fundamentally changed since I spoke about this issue in July. In fact, I take no pleasure in pointing out that the gaps on the shelves I warned about then are getting bigger by the day.

"The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already compromised as I need to find 1,000 extra workers to process supplies. Now with no CO2 supply, Christmas will be cancelled.

"The CO2 issue is a massive body blow and puts us at breaking point, it really does - that's poultry, beef, pork, as well as the wider food industry.

"Without CO2, the bottom line is there is less throughput and with our sector already compromised with lack of labour, this potentially tips us over the edge."

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had meetings on Saturday with a number of industry leaders over the CO2 shortage.

He said on Twitter there is no "cause for immediate concern" over the supply of gas in the UK.

But Mr Boparan went on to say: "When poultry cannot be processed it means they must be kept on farms where there are potential implications for animal welfare, so the overall effect is welfare compromised and greatly reduced supply. Ready meals lose that vital shelf life. There is potential for massive food waste across the board."

Farmers have warned there may be an impact on supplies this year, in particular for larger processers who may struggle, with staff shortages, to fulfil orders.



