Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:11 AM February 3, 2021   
timber framed hall for sale

Hastings Hall, Tibenham, for sale. - Credit: Savills

A Tudor house in 1.4 acres once owned by a Bishop has gone up for sale in Norfolk for £800,000.

outside tennis court

The hard tennis court at Hastings Hall, for sale. - Credit: Savills

Hastings Hall, Tibenham, near Diss, was once owned by the Bishop of Bury St Edmunds, then by Lord Hastings, Earl of Pembroke. When the earl died, he had his land seized both in Tibenham and Winfarthing by debtors.

Since then, the property has been used as a workhouse and in 1959 was let as three cottages. Having then stood empty for a decade, it has now been restored.

inside Tudor hall

Inside Hastings Hall, for sale. - Credit: Savills

The property, situated next to the church, is timber framed with a much later extension adding further accommodation and an integral double garage.
It has a drawing room, with a large inglenook fireplace, six bedrooms, two staircases and a dining room as well as a study with field views.

Outside is a hard tennis court and a swimming pool.

Agents Savills state: "Hastings Hall is a striking Tudor family home, wonderfully positioned next to the church and set well back from the road."

