Norfolk truck depot's environmentally-friendly expansion

An HGV depot has expanded with a new workshop, a bigger yard and more environmentally-friendly features.

Scania specialist TruckEast has installed energy saving features throughout its site on Hamlin Way, King's Lynn.

They include efficient LED lighting, full insulation, and skylights - all in the ongoing effort to become as sustainable a business as possible.

The depot has expanded from 2,600 to 4,000sqm. With the extra space now available, the branch has created four new jobs.

Depot manager Neil Ryder said: “The addition of the new workshop is exactly what we needed here in King's Lynn.

"We are now better equipped to provide more efficient workshop services making it easier for our team to continue to provide the first-class service that our customers deserve."



