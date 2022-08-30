Thetford manufacturing firm celebrates its 60th anniversary

A manufacturing firm based in Thetford is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Trox UK, which supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, was established in the UK in 1961.

It built its production facility in Thetford in 1971, which has become a hub for manufacturing chilled beams, fan coils, grilles and diffusers, and air handling units.

Part of the Trox Group, which was founded in Germany in 1951, the UK company has grown significantly over the years and now employs 145 staff.

It celebrated its 60th anniversary on Wednesday, August 24 with an event for all of its employees at its site in Caxton Way.

Neil Addison, managing director (sales and operations) at Trox UK, said: “Our 60th Anniversary is a fantastic achievement for everyone who has been involved in Trox's history.

“It is a time to remember with pride everything the company has achieved, and it is an opportunity to look to the future.”

Suzanne Archer, managing director (finance and HR), added: “We are extremely proud to have employees of such long-standing as part of our team at Thetford, and it has given us great pleasure to welcome new additions in recent years.

"Our apprenticeship programme continues to provide the springboard for careers with Trox , and we are also adding to our production team this year.

"Continuity and longevity are important, for everyone at Trox UK, as well as for our customers and suppliers.”

As part of its commitment to its UK company, the firm said that it recently invested nearly £1.5m to install new production technology at the Thetford site.

Mr Addison said: “Looking at our industry now, the landscape is very different to how it was a few years ago, and there is a greater appreciation than ever before of the benefits delivered by the Trox product range.

"The integrity of design, and quality of manufacture of our products have become increasingly important as system designers and building owners turn their attention to the lifecycle analysis of HVAC systems.

"Retention of product knowledge and continued investment lie at the heart of our success here in Thetford, and we have exciting plans for the future development of the UK operation.”