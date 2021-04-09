News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Owners of Pensthorpe pay tribute to patron Prince Philip

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:38 PM April 9, 2021   
Prince Philip opens Pensthorpe in Norfolk in 1988

Prince Philip officially opening Pensthorpe in 1988.

The husband and wife who run a natural park in Norfolk which was officially opened by the Duke of Edinburgh have paid tribute to him.

Prince Philip passed away, aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, said: “The Pensthorpe Conservation Trust is saddened to have been informed of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh having had a proud association with him as the patron of the trust for more than 30 years.

Prince Philip at Pensthorpe in Norfolk

Prince Philip, on a visit to Pensthorpe in 2008 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Pictured are: far left; owner of Pensthorpe, Bill Jordan and centre, the late Professor David Bellamy OBE, who was the venue's honorary vice-president.

"Despite his many patronages and up until recently numerous public engagements, we have been delighted to have welcomed him onto the site on a number of occasions and for the enthusiasm he has shown each and every time. 

"As a passionate conservationist and outdoor enthusiast, he will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family during this difficult time.”

The Duke of Edinburgh at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve.

Prince Philip unveils a plaque to celebrate Pensthorpe's 20th anniversary in 2008.

Prince Philip officially opened Pensthorpe in 1988 and then unveiled a plaque celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2008.

Norfolk
Royal Family
Prince Philip

