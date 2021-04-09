Published: 1:38 PM April 9, 2021

The husband and wife who run a natural park in Norfolk which was officially opened by the Duke of Edinburgh have paid tribute to him.

Prince Philip passed away, aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, said: “The Pensthorpe Conservation Trust is saddened to have been informed of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh having had a proud association with him as the patron of the trust for more than 30 years.

Prince Philip, on a visit to Pensthorpe in 2008 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Pictured are: far left; owner of Pensthorpe, Bill Jordan and centre, the late Professor David Bellamy OBE, who was the venue's honorary vice-president. - Credit: Pensthorpe

"Despite his many patronages and up until recently numerous public engagements, we have been delighted to have welcomed him onto the site on a number of occasions and for the enthusiasm he has shown each and every time.

"As a passionate conservationist and outdoor enthusiast, he will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family during this difficult time.”

Prince Philip unveils a plaque to celebrate Pensthorpe's 20th anniversary in 2008. - Credit: Archant library

Prince Philip officially opened Pensthorpe in 1988 and then unveiled a plaque celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2008.