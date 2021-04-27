News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See the curious 'treehouses' taking shape at campsite

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:18 AM April 27, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM April 27, 2021
Whitlingham Campsite, Trowse, Norwich

Linda Robey, co-owner of Whitlingham Campsite, Trowse, Norwich, where two new 'treehouses' are taking shape. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two new woodland dens are being built in Norwich offering an experience of getting closer to nature from £200 a night.

Changing the landscape at Whitlingham Campsite are two new additions giving people the feeling of being up high in a treehouse. In fact, the flint and chalk dens are built on stilts, not in trees, but offer the feeling they are with incredible views out over towards the broad.

Whitlingham Campsite, Trowse, Norwich

The treehouse-like woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The structures, which will be finished in June, sleep up to four people and come with a log burner, bedrooms in a mezzanine and hammock. There's luxury in the form of a king size bed on the mezzanine floor, and  pull-out beds in the living area. Outside they come with a barbeque, fire-pit and their own area of private woodland.

Whitlingham Campsite Trowse, Norwich

Taking shape: the new woodland dens. - Credit: Daniele Booden

They also have a balcony and private decked area as well as a work station with a good phone signal just in case you need to stay connected.

Whitlingham Campsite, Norwich

Taking shape: the new woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Linda Robey, who owns Whitlingham Campsite with partner Fergus Bootman, said: "You are so high up, you have a beautiful view over the top to the broad.

"It's a family-run business which at our heart is aimed at helping people make memories, so these woodland dens are designed to do that for families. Watch squirrels scamper and hear the birds sing as you snuggle in with your loved ones."

Whitlingham Campsite, Norwich

Taking shape: the new woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

And she said already the dens were getting booked up. "After every government announcement there's panic booking but I think people are being cautious."

Whitlingham Campsite, Norwich

The new woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The couple opened the campsite in 2013 with the three-acre site having room for 68 pitches for tents and small motor homes and also offers 'glamping' with bell tents, yurts and shepherd's huts.

Whitlingham Campsite, Norwich

The new woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The dens are being built by specialist firm Creating Adventurous Places with Simon Egan as project manager.

Ms Robey and her partner always thought it was the ideal place for camping after they walked through the area close to the broad.

Whitlingham Campsite, Norwich, Norfolk

Two of the workers building the new woodland dens. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Whitlingham Campsite, Trowse, Norwich

Whitlingham Campsite. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Robey, who previously worked in catering management for 15 years, said: 'We wanted to change our lifestyle and be part of the local community a bit more."

