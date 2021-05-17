What you need to know about travelling, from insurance to green lists

Published: 9:45 AM May 17, 2021

Majorca may offer the sun but people are choosing to not book there until more is known about what is required for foreign travel. - Credit: Getty images

Holidaymakers can officially board flights from today at the UK hits another milestone in its easing of lockdown measures.

Flights out of Norwich will also commence next week to destinations including Majorca, Turkey and the Netherlands.

However purchase expert Which? has warned confusion over the extent to which coronavirus-related disruption is included in travel insurance policies may leave people out of pocket.

Its research suggests many travel insurance customers are being left with a false impression about their level of protection if the pandemic affected their holiday plans.

Some of this is down to poor communication by travel insurance providers and the use of blanket terms such as “Covid cover” or “enhanced Covid cover” on insurers’ websites, Which? said.

But when Which? analysed 73 travel insurance providers between October and November 2020, it found cover for eventualities such as a positive test result, a lockdown, or a need to isolate was very rare, with large discrepancies between what policies included.

For those confused about what the current guidelines on travelling are - here's what you need to know.

– Why is everyone talking about the green list?

Travellers returning from a country on that list will not need to quarantine, and will only be required to take one post-arrival coronavirus test.

The green list consists of Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, plus several small remote islands which are British Overseas Territories.

- What about the amber list?

That covers the most popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said “you should not be travelling to these places right now”.

– How about the red list?

Those returning from a red list country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750.

– Will the lists change?

The lists will be amended every three weeks, but Boris Johnson said on Friday he did not expect new countries to be added to the green tier “very rapidly”.

– How does the government decide which countries are on each list?

There are four key tests that the government will take into account when deciding how to categorise a country within the traffic light system.

These include the percentage of the country’s population to have been vaccinated, the rate of infection, the prevalence of variants of concern and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.