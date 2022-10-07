FLEETSense helps businesses monitor the efficiency and safety of their fleets for compliance and performance purposes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FLEETSense, a Norfolk-based transport consultancy, has secured a new contract with Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) to fit 70 of its UK road vehicles with fleet management software.

Founded in 2007 by Tom and Sally Dickerson, FLEETSense helps businesses monitor the efficiency and safety of their fleets for compliance and performance purposes. It partners with leading providers of vehicle cameras and fleet management solutions, which it recommends and installs for customers including MSC, Greene King, Snap-on, Zip Water and various local companies.

MSC recently opened a new transport yard at the Port of Liverpool, adding 70 trucks to its growing UK haulage fleet. FLEETSense has equipped each vehicle with Webfleet software, which provides data on fuel consumption and traffic, as well as driving time, speed and distance.



“Before using FLEETSense, we didn’t have a standard way of measuring driving performance across the different vehicle makes and models we operate,” said Warren DiDuca, transport depot manager for Mediterranean Shipping Company (UK) Ltd.



“FLEETSense has helped us adapt and develop reporting systems to better understand our vehicle and driver performance,” he added. “The ongoing support and assistance we get from the FLEETSense team is second to none – nothing is ever too much trouble.”

“The team at MSC are a delight to work with,” said Sally Dickerson, owner and director of FLEETSense. “They are always open to ideas, suggestions and new ways of working – and have embraced the technology to its full capability, with great engagement from drivers and staff.”

FLEETSense has also launched an online shop selling a range of products for businesses and consumers – including vehicle cameras, lights, battery chargers and many other vehicle accessories.

“We've historically offered online sales via eBay, but it was more effective to integrate the shop onto our website,” said Sally. “The idea is to reach more customers, but also to enable our non-business customers, who purchase vehicle consumables, to benefit from our ‘one-stop-shop’ approach.

“We aim to continue to expand into the owner-driver market, particularly in Norfolk and Suffolk,” Sally added. “As well as expanding into different industry verticals because the solutions we offer ensure efficiencies regardless of vehicle type.”

For more information, visit www.fleetsense.co.uk