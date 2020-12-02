Poultry farms are counting insects to boost free-range bees and butterflies

Published: 8:37 AM December 2, 2020

Paige Fisher, welfare and environment officer for Traditional Norfolk Poultry, which has launched a new initiative to make free range poultry production more beneficial to birds, bees and butterflies - Credit: TNP

A new insect-monitoring initiative to make free-range poultry production more beneficial to birds, bees and butterflies has been launched by a Norfolk farming company.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry (TNP), based at Shropham, near Attleborough, operates from more than 50 growing farms across East Anglia and processes more than five million free range and organic turkeys and chickens each year for major retailers and supermarkets.

Wild flowers feature prominently in many of the areas where the firm's chickens and turkeys roam - so it has set up a monitoring programme to measure the number of pollinators attracted to these habitats.

“We have identified a need to ‘do our bit’ for the environment and make full use of the land we keep our chickens on," said Paige Fisher, who was recently appointed as TNP's welfare and environment officer.

"By seeking advice from farmers, gamekeepers and seed providers, we are looking to create nectar and pollen-rich habitats which will attract pollinators while also benefiting our birds.

You may also want to watch:

“By carrying out ‘FIT Counts’ (Flower-Insect Timed Counts) on our sites, we’re able to record which pollinators we are attracting with our current natural cover strips. This not only gives us figures to use as a comparison, but also helps us identify which mixes specific pollinators are attracted to and use this data when sowing new cover mixes in the future.

A bee on a flower in one of the natural cover strips used by Traditional Norfolk Poultry - Credit: Paige Fisher / TNP

“The aim is to set up a monitoring programme which allows us to measure the number of pollinators we’re attracting, which we can in turn provide to organisations such as the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Butterfly Conservation to help with their counts.”

The company says the project is an "exciting opportunity" to research how it can benefit wildlife while driving higher welfare standards for its birds, by creating environments which will encourage natural behaviour and keep them occupied, by introducing toys or "natural enrichment" on the range areas.

Those efforts were recognised at last year at the Compassion in World Farming 2019 Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards ceremony in Brussels, where the firm became the first winner of the new Good Turkey category.