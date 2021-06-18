Trade minister defends Australia deal after claims of farming 'betrayal"

Video

International trade secretary Liz Truss, pictured visiting a farm in her South West Norfolk constituency, said the new free trade deal with Australia 'upholds our world class standards' - Credit: Chris Bishop

Trade secretary Liz Truss has defended the "truly historic" new deal with Australia which opponents have branded a "betrayal of British farming".

The minister, also the MP for South West Norfolk, said the new free trade agreement "shows that global Britain is a force for free and fair trade around the world".

But East Anglia's farmers fear they could be unfairly undercut by cheaper food imports, produced to lower standards than are legal here.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Ms Truss said: "I don't buy this defeatist narrative that British agriculture can't compete. We have a high quality, high value product which people want to buy, particularly in the growing middle classes of Asia."

She also told MPs they can "rest assured that this deal upholds our world class standards from food safety to animal welfare, to the environment".

"This deal with our great friend and ally Australia is just the start of our new post-Brexit trade agreements, and it's fundamental about what type of country we want Britain to be," she said.

"Do we want to be a country that embraces opportunity, looks to the future, believes its industries can compete and that its product is just what the world wants?

"Or do we accept the narrative some peddle that we need to stay hiding beyond the same protectionist walls that we had in the EU because we can't possibly compete and succeed?"

Many of the farming concerns relate to livestock and animal welfare, with organisations including the RSPCA and Red Tractor highlighting practises such as using growth hormones for beef cattle, hot branding and "mulesing" - the removal of strips of skin from the rear of a sheep to prevent parasitic infections. All are permitted in Australia, but banned in the UK

But there are also competitive concerns for East Anglia's sugar beet sector as import tariffs on Australian cane sugar are set to be eliminated in instalments, with a duty-free quota of 80,000 tonnes, rising to 220,000 tonnes after eight years - equivalent to 18pc of domestic production.

NFU Sugar chairman Michael Sly said: "The UK is one of the most efficient sugar producers in the world, so by all accounts should be well placed to compete with growers anywhere if we had access to the same tools and technologies. But British growers cannot compete against growers who follow a different rulebook.

"For example, Australian sugar cane growers have access to an armoury of plant protection products containing over 30 active ingredients which are illegal for any outdoor use in the UK. This includes 13 which have actively been withdrawn and banned from use in the UK. It is completely unsustainable to expect UK beet growers to be able to compete with cane growers in Australia, when growers here have a significantly narrower toolbox to draw on to tackle weeds, pests and diseases."

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) called for more details on how the deal would safeguard the competitiveness of the region's farmers and ensure it will not "unfairly impact on our high animal welfare and production standards".

In the Commons, shadow environment minister Daniel Zeichner described the Australia trade deal as a "betrayal of British farming" and asked what measures will be put in place to help the sector.

Environment secretary George Eustice replied: "We've secured some important mitigations to help the farming industry including the fact that a tariff rate quota will remain in place for the first 10 years on both beef and sheep and for the subsequent five years there will be a special agricultural safeguard that means if volumes go above a certain trigger tariffs immediately snap back in.

"So we believe that we've put in place mitigations through that quota for the first 10 years and that safeguard."