Cycling event offering 10pc discount for Royal Norfolk Show visitors

An East Anglia firm that organises sports events is giving visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show a 10pc discount off a Norfolk charity cycle challenge.

TPR Events is organising the Tour de Broads in partnership with Norwich-based cycle shop Peddle Revolution to raise money for the charity Nelsons Journey.

Josh Peachment, director of TPR Events, said that they were aiming to raise £3,000 for the Norfolk children’s charity through the bike ride.

He said that they had already had 1,000 cyclists sign up for the event and are hoping to get a few more hundred over the two days at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Tour de Broad is taking place on Sunday August 21 and starts at Octagon Park near Little Plumstead.

Cyclists can choose between a 25, 50, 75 or 100 mile route and there is a shorter family route of between six and seven miles.