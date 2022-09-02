Port strikes could impact toy shop supplies this Christmas

Warnings that further strikes at the Port of Felixstowe could cause supply disruptions this Christmas - Credit: Archant

Toy shops are facing potential supply disruptions in the run up to Christmas if further strikes at the Port of Felixstowe take place, bosses have warned.

The coming months are a key shopping period for retailers and although local stores have stocked up ahead of the festive season, there are concerns that more strikes could cause problems.

Steve Kerrison, owner of Norwich-based Kerrison Toys, said that he thinks there will be some disruptions over the next few months.

"At the moment it is difficult to say what the impact will be," he said.

"If there are any more strikes there could be an impact.

"At the moment it seems to be flowing okay, but its not just the strikes as there are still issues in the Far East with Covid."

Chris Goulding, manager at toy shop Langleys - Credit: Archant

Chris Goulding, manager at Langleys, said that supplies for the Chancery Place toy shop have been fine up until now but if there are more strikes there could be issues.

"We've not had any disruptions at the moment," he said.

"We've not had any correspondence from our suppliers to say there will be problems.

"I think we will be okay for Christmas."

"But if there are further strikes there may be problems," he added.

"We have placed extra orders just in case."

It won't just be toy shops that are hit by supply issues in the run up to Christmas, but garden centres could also see low stocks of their festive products.

Bawdeswell Garden Centre said its big Christmas orders have come in but there may be issues with top up orders - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

Kevin Morris, business manager and finance director at Bawdeswell Garden Centre, said that they are expecting problems with some supplies this year.

"We had one of our big Christmas orders come in July and another big delivery a few weeks ago," he said.

"We have been told that there will be delays to smaller orders if more strikes happen.

"It's a combination of more lockdowns in China and the strikes at the Felixstowe Port.

"We're not overly concerned as the bulk of our Christmas orders have come in now.

"If we need to top up orders there might be a problem but it depends on how well warehouses are stocked."

Will there be further strikes at the Port of Felixstowe

More strikes could take place at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

More strikes are expected at the Port of Felixstowe are expected after bosses and the union failed to come to an agreement over workers’ pay.

The dispute saw dockworkers walk out on strike for the first time since 1989 in August – which lasted eight days.

Hutchison UK, which runs the Port, has offered staff a 7pc pay increase and £500 bonus, but United Union is holding out for a 10pc rise.

There are fears that further strikes could see supplies disrupted in the run up to Christmas – a key season for retailers.

Unions are legally required to give two weeks’ notice before any strike action can take place, meaning the earliest dockworkers could walk out again would be mid-September.

Candy Richards, development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, said that independent firms are already experiencing "incredibly challenging times".

She added: "Any delays to the flow of goods caused by the Felixstowe Port strikes could cause further challenges.

“I would urge all parties to get around the negotiating table to minimise the impact on our small businesses.”