Published: 3:17 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM February 19, 2021

Hoseasons say it is ready to reopen if the government gives it the go-ahead at Easter. It has not yet been confirmed if UK holidays will be allowed but tourism bosses are hopeful. - Credit: Archant

The owners of self-catering holiday firms in Norfolk and Waveney are urging the government to "give them the green light" to reopen in April.

Herbert Woods which offers cruisers and day boats as well as holiday apartments and cottages on the Norfolk Broads, hope it can reopen at Easter. - Credit: Herbert Woods

While nothing has been confirmed, it is believed if the coronavirus rate of infection remains low, Boris Johnson may allow hospitality businesses to reopen for the Easter weekend starting April 2. People living in the same household may be allowed to go on holiday together.

And bosses say they will be ready.

A spokesman from Hoseasons, based in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft said: "Like all tourism business we are keen to see the sector reopen, once it is safe to do so for our customers and property owners.

"We will therefore be following the guidance set out by the English, Welsh and Scottish governments responsible for agreeing the next steps. We are already experiencing strong booking levels for staycations this year, but are ready to deal with the expected peaks in late demand when we have the green light.”

At Herbert Woods, in Potter Heigham, all 125 holiday cruisers, nine 'picnic' day boats and 14 boats for hire by the hour are ready for action.

James Brooks, marketing administrator, said the firm also had holiday cottages and apartments. "We know it will be so busy when we get the go-ahead to reopen. Last year, we saw it, when we reopened we would have 50 people queuing, socially distanced, for a boat each morning.

"We would love to reopen if it was safe to do so at Easter. We had a lot of people transfer holidays to this year so those bookings are already in place. People need to book somewhere, just to get out of the four walls which are their office and home. If it's a holiday cottage close by on the Broads, it's still somewhere different, it's still a holiday."

'We're ready to rock and roll': Hotelier Vanessa Scott, who runs Strattons in Swaffham. - Credit: Archant

Owners of independent hotels are also keeping their fingers crossed. Vanessa Scott, who runs Strattons boutique hotel in Swaffham, said: "We’re ready. The only thing which will hinder the market is if we are in a tiered system still because it invokes so much fear.

"We have lots of bookings made last year for this and more enquiries coming in as people feel more secure because of the vaccines and warmer weather. We’re ready to rock and roll."