The Hog Hotel has been named the winner of the Small Hotel of the Year award, sponsored by John Doe Carpets & Furniture, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

The Hog Hotel in Pakefield, Suffolk is a family-run boutique hotel, restaurant, and bar with 16 ensuite rooms.

The business was purchased by Nathan and Sally Jones in 2018, who carried out a full refurbishment and expansion of the building, creating a welcoming, sunny garden in which guests can enjoy drinks and alfresco dining.

The restaurant provides everything from light bites to Sunday lunch and a wide range of handpicked wines, gins, spirits and cocktails are to be found in the bar.

The hotel aims to provide a home from home for guests and prides itself on hiring and training staff who are committed to service.

The judges said that everything about The Hog Hotel surpassed expectations, with the restaurant being an absolute stand-out. They complimented the tasteful décor and added that the refurbished hotel had maintained its unique charm, making use of the hedgehog motif throughout.

Sally Jones, owner of The Hog Hotel, said: “I don’t think the team expected this at all. We really thought we were the smallest hotel in the category and it’s our first year of entering.

“We invested in the hotel three years ago. Then, of course, the pandemic hit. We are actually looking to expand within the area, and this award makes us realise that this is definitely the right thing to do.

“We wanted to give something back to the team. We felt that they needed some recognition for all of the hard work that they’ve done. Even to be shortlisted was the highlight of the year, it’s such an accolade, we’re thrilled.”

The finalists

The Assembly House – Highly Commended

The Assembly House in Norwich has had almost £3 million invested in its refurbishment since 2009, including new kitchens, updated customer spaces and 15 bedrooms.

The judges were impressed by the “beautifully decorated” Georgian building with its slightly modern but sympathetic twist.

The Crown – Highly Commended

Part of the Chestnut collection, The Crown in Stoke by Nayland is a dog-friendly village pub with 11 newly-refurbished rooms. The judges said that their stay at The Crown Inn was a very pleasurable one and praised the “excellent” food and drink.

Hintlesham Hall Hotel

Originally established in 1976, Hintlesham Hall Hotel in Suffolk offers a fine dining experience, stately bedrooms, stunning views and a spa. The judges praised the quality of the decor and furnishings and said that the overall internal appearance of the hotel was “exceptional”.

The Norfolk Mead

The award-winning Norfolk Mead in Coltishall has 16 bedrooms and offers spa treatments, yacht hire and the Garden Room events venue. Praising the “stunning” grounds and the modern interior of the Georgian building, the judges said The Norfolk Mead had a lovely atmosphere.