Adnams encourages businesses to enter Taste of East of England Award

The Taste of East of England Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 will recognise businesses in the tourism industry that offer food, beverage and service innovation and excellence - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s no doubt about it, we love our food in the East of England. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to local produce, which eateries love to turn into delicious dishes for us to enjoy.

The Taste of East of England Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 recognises businesses within the tourism industry that offer food, beverage and service innovation and excellence.

“Food and drink and the East of England are synonymous,” says Dr Andy Wood OBE DL, CEO of Adnams, which sponsors this award. “They are engines of entrepreneurship, job creation, social mobility and a shop window for our region.

“The East of England is the nation’s breadbasket, which we are proud to be part of.”

Dr Andy Wood OBE DL, CEO of Adnams - Credit: Adnams



The category is open to restaurants, hotel restaurants, cafés, tea rooms, coffee shops and bistros. With so many different types of food and drink businesses to choose from, it’s going to be a tough job for the judges.

“Every business is different, and ultimately the success of the business will be defined by its leaders, their sense of purpose and their teams,” says Andy, adding that the winner will demonstrate authenticity, innovation and purpose.

The criteria stipulates that the businesses that enter should ideally offer the option for table service, or at least a dining area with table and chairs. Counter service cafés, for example, would be eligible, as long as there are elements of ‘service’ provided, such as ordering at counters, payment at tills and clearing tables.

Businesses that serve food must have a minimum food hygiene rating of three out of five. An exception is made for new businesses who have not yet been graded.

A pub may consider this category or Pub of the Year – choosing the category that best suits their business and only entering one.

Andy has worked in the food and drink industry for more than two decades and champions it locally, nationally and internationally through his involvement with VisitEngland and VisitBritain.

“It’s important that we recognise and celebrate all that is great about our local businesses, who are part of our communities,” says Andy. “As we emerge from the pandemic, what better way for your entrepreneurship and commitment to be reflected in a prestigious award.

“Like an Olympic athlete – winning demonstrates you are at the top of your game.”

Meet the Sponsor

Adnams is a fiercely independent brewer and has been since it first put down its roots in Southwold, England in 1872. It is also a distinctive distiller, wine merchant, retailer, publican and hotelier.

The company is proud of its achievements and heritage – its values set it apart. Its reputation is everything as its customers are at the heart of everything it does.

Adnams constantly looks to the future, searching the horizon to find inspiration and looking to proudly support communities and causes that make a positive difference.



Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk