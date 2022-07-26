East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: Pub of the Year award

The Pub of the Year award recognises pubs that make a significant contribution to tourism in their area, while offering quality, locally-sourced food and drink. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are now open for entries. The Pub of the Year award, sponsored by Everard Cole, recognises pubs that make a significant contribution to tourism in their area, with a food and drink offering that includes quality, locally-sourced produce.

“Every pub is unique, but we really want to look for those gems we talk about long after a visit,” said Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole. “Which one has the friendly and knowledgeable staff? Who took the time to tend to such a beautiful garden? Which place had the ideal location?”

Gareth added that the pub industry has been hit hard the past couple of years – and with more challenging times ahead, he believes people have good reason to enter a pub for this award.

“Pubs have been an integral part of British culture for hundreds of years. They are the social hub for many towns and villages,” he explained. “With pub numbers dwindling, there is no better time to support the trade than by recognising a memorable pub visit.”

Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole - Credit: Gareth Hatton



The best pubs, said Gareth, are those that help boost tourism in their local area. “Pubs are no longer a place to stop in for a quick drink," he explained. “Today, pubs showcase an array of food, drinks and in many cases, notable letting rooms. They encourage us to stay and enjoy the atmosphere for longer, and this in turn aids in boosting a region’s tourism.”

Gareth also reiterated the importance of a food and drinks menu that features locally-sourced produce. "One of the first things we like to do, when in an area not known to us, is to sample the local food and drink," he said. "We are fascinated by the experiences and history associated with them. This helps several small businesses support one another, and in turn makes us want to come back for more!"

Meet the sponsor

Everard Cole is a commercial property consultancy specialising in the licensed, leisure and hotel sector.

The company provides professional advice in all areas of commercial property. It have a unique insight into the licensed leisure and development sector gained from many years in general practice working for leased and managed pub operators, the private market, hotels, restaurants, as well as a wide spectrum of leisure operators.

Everard Cole operates nationwide but has an expert knowledge and a detailed understanding of local markets throughout East Anglia.





Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk