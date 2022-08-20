‘We’re looking for businesses that have built something special for customers’

Entries are now open for the Experience of the Year and New Business of the Year categories at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are open for entries. Here we speak to the judges and sponsors of the Experience of the Year and New Tourism Business of the Year awards.



Experience of the Year

Judy Randon, customer experience director at insight6

Can you tell us a bit about your involvement in the tourism industry?

insight6 has been working within the industry for many years and is passionate about promoting all aspects of tourism as it is such a massive contributor to the region’s economy.

Whether working with tourism businesses on insight and measurement so they can understand and improve the customer experience, or training, coaching and mentoring teams, our focus is supporting these businesses to deliver exceptional experiences to visitors and colleagues alike.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

They have been thorough and fair. Using a process which ensures a robust, balanced and transparent approach is essential for all awards.

The criteria for these particular awards, driven by VisitEngland, provides a great structure for entries and judging.



Judy Randon, customer experience director at insight6 - Credit: insight6



What advice would you give to a tourism business that’s considering entering this award?

A top tip from me is to allocate the appropriate amount of time to write a good application for round one, which will give you the best chance to progress.

Do you have any anecdotes of tourism businesses that have blown you away over the last couple of years?

A small restaurant in Ferragudo, Portugal. A random choice, so expectations were not high, but the food was amazing, local wines flowed and a brilliant team took care of us with a genuine passion for service.

The whole evening went from an ‘ordinary to extraordinary’ experience that we will be talking about for many years to come!

New Tourism Business of the Year

Richard Turvill, managing director of Swiss Camplings

Can you tell us a bit about your involvement in the tourism industry?

Swiss Camplings is the largest independent supplier of linen services in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire. Supporting the smallest B&Bs to the largest hotels, holiday parks and self-contained holiday lets, we supply over 34 million pieces of laundry per year.

Why were you keen to get involved in the East of England Tourism Awards?

We have sponsored the Tourism Awards for a number of years. We previously sponsored the Customer Excellence award, and are now keen to support the New Tourism Business award, recognising those new market entrants who bring energy and an exciting new offer to the region.

Richard Turvill, managing director of Swiss Camplings - Credit: Swiss Camplings



What do you bring to the judging process?

Our business has over 50 years’ experience of working with the tourism industry – and has a keen eye for detail. I have a very objective approach to judging and ensure that all applicants get a fair appraisal for their efforts.

What will it take to wow you?

The economy and tourism industry has faced considerable challenges in this post-Covid environment. We’re looking for new businesses that have built something special for their customers and demonstrated real passion in how they execute their proposition.



