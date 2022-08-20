Regional awards celebrate local businesses offering a fantastic day out

The Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award recognises businesses that are providing truly memorable guest experiences - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter your age, a great day out with loved ones is sure to put a smile on your face and leave you with lots of happy memories, and The Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award at The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 recognises businesses that are providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across all areas.

“Large visitor attraction businesses attract all generations and are important to our tourism industry as they encourage tourists to visit from all over the UK,” said Joanna Nicholls, partner at Howes Percival, which sponsors the award. “It is important to recognise the teams who work hard to provide an excellent service, ensuring all visitors have a truly memorable experience.”

Joanna Nicholls, partner at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

From businesses that offer thrills and excitement, to those that showcase the wonders of the natural world, there are so many great days out to be found across the region. So, what does Joanna think will make a stand out entry? “A business that offers a range of activities for everyone, providing a great all-round day out, whilst continually trying to make improvements to further visitor experience.”

Joanna added that the winner should be directly involved in tourism and making a wider contribution to the visitor economy, understanding the important role that tourism plays in the region’s growth.

“The visitor economy not only makes a direct contribution to local growth and jobs, but also offers wider benefits to local communities,” she said. “It is therefore important to be directly involved in tourism, attracting visitors to the area and contributing towards the growth of the sector.”

Both businesses and guests who are keen to shout about a great experience are encouraged to submit entries to ensure that the best of the best are rightly recognised and that the East of England’s top visitor attractions are highlighted to the rest of the UK.

“The awards celebrate some of the wonderful things tourism businesses do in the region and ensures that visitors, locally and nationally, know what the region has to offer,” said Joanna. “By winning this award, a business can put themselves firmly on the list of coveted places to visit and gain national recognition."





Meet the sponsor

Howes Percival is a leading commercial law firm offering a wide range of legal expertise, from corporate, employment, litigation and property to estate planning and family law.

Its solicitors have a wealth of experience advising clients in the leisure and tourism industry. In a sector that is greatly influenced by economic change, they understand the challenges businesses face and the need to respond quickly to opportunities in the industry.

The firm’s clients range from international corporations to family-owned businesses working across the full spectrum of the leisure and tourism sector.

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk