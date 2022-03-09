News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022: Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award winner announced

Ashley De Banks

Published: 8:30 AM March 9, 2022
The team from Wild With Nature, in Shropham, Norfolk, winner of the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

Left to right: Matt Miles, Rebecca Thornton, Melanie Miles, Andrew Thornton, Dr Anthony Leonard (sponsor) - Credit: Matt Brasnett, I Do Photography

Wild With Nature has been announced as the winner of the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award, sponsored by Biffa, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

Wild With Nature, in the grounds of Manor Farm in Shropham, Norfolk, offers a glamping experience spread across 750 acres of glorious Norfolk countryside.

The farm has been in the same family for three generations, and in 2018 it put most of the land into a conservation scheme in a move towards a more sustainable future. 

Today, a number of luxurious yurts and huts make up the two lakeside sites, Honey Pot Meadow and The Lakes, and both locations are entirely off grid with regard to power, water and drainage – in keeping with the environmentally sustainable changes made to the farm.

Guests can also enjoy wild swimming, paddle boarding, sailing and kayaking during their stay. 

The judges praised the family-run business, which they said lives and breathes the core values of being at one with nature whilst providing a high standard of accommodation and holiday experience for guests. 

Asked on the evening what it means to win, Andrew Thornton, owner of Wild With Nature, said: “It’s really rewarding. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making lots of changes which are better for the environment. It’s wonderful to have the recognition.

“This really is humbling, we were up against a lot of competition and we’re really proud to have won this award.”

The finalists

NOMAD Sea Kayaking – Highly Commended

Founded over 16 years ago, NOMAD Sea Kayaking in Woodbridge, Suffolk, offers guided trips, beach cleans and courses along the coastline.

The judges said that NOMAD showed a comprehensive commitment to sustainable tourism and an educational and community commitment to its customers. 

Woodland Holiday Park – Highly Commended 

Woodland Holiday Park is a luxury holiday park in 80 acres of countryside at Trimingham, north Norfolk, with on-site facilities including a restaurant and leisure club.

The business was praised for the significant investment that has been made in developing sustainable and environmentally-friendly facilities aligned to its environmental strategy. 

Discover Ramsey

Since 2015, Discover Ramsey has worked to revitalise the Cambridgeshire parish, and now supports a resilient and sustainable tourism offer, promoting community events and a heritage package for tourists and locals alike.

The judges said that the volunteers work hard to make Ramsey an exciting tourist destination.

East of England Tourism Awards
Norfolk

