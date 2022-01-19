East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022: Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

The finalists have been announced for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, sponsored by Biffa, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

This award recognises tourism businesses committed to being sustainable, responsible and ethical in how they operate and interact with customers, the wider community and the environment.

Discover Ramsey

The Promoting Ramsey project started in 2015 to revitalise Ramsey parish. The aims were to create a sustainable and resilient offer for heritage, business and tourism in the Cambridgeshire market town.

In 2015, 47% of those surveyed couldn’t recall any Ramsey brands, but by 2016 Discover Ramsey was recognised by 96% of respondents – 21% mentioning the website unprompted.

Discover Ramsey supports a resilient and sustainable tourism offer promoting community events and a heritage package for tourists in Cambridgeshire and locals alike.

The judges said Discover Ramsey offers some fantastic initiatives with a number of volunteers working really hard to make Ramsey an attractive and exciting tourist destination.

NOMAD Sea Kayaking runs guided trips, beach cleans and courses along the East Anglian coastline, all with a strong educational focus on the environment - Credit: NOMAD Sea Kayaking

NOMAD Sea Kayaking

Suffolk-based NOMAD Sea Kayaking is an outdoor adventure company focusing on safe, exciting guided trips, beach cleans and courses along the East Anglian coastline, all with a strong educational focus on the environmental challenges we create.

Team NOMAD involves and educates every guest and student in a small environmental challenge, collecting refuse from every beach they land on.

The team actively demonstrate the negative effect rubbish has on the landscape and environment as well the threats posed to our native wildlife.

The business is focused on planning increasingly creative ways to support nature better on both our coastline and inland with fun and exciting environmental initiatives.

The judges said that NOMAD has a comprehensive and detailed commitment to sustainable tourism with an educational and community commitment to its customers.

Wild With Nature's two glamping sites are entirely off grid – in keeping with the environmentally-sustainable changes made within the farming business - Credit: Wild With Nature

Wild With Nature

Spread over 750 acres of Norfolk countryside at Shropham, Wild With Nature offers a glamping experience for anyone who wants to relax and reconnect with the natural world.

The farm has been in the same family for three generations, but in 2018 they realised it was not sustainable and put most of the land into a conservation scheme, enabling them to diversify and create the two glamping sites.

The sites are entirely off grid with regard to power, water and drainage – in keeping with the environmentally-sustainable changes made within the farming business.

The judges said this is a family-run business which lives and breathes the core values of being at one with nature while providing a high standard of accommodation and holiday experience.

Tree planting at Woodland Holiday Park is just part of its environmental strategy plan - Credit: Woodland Holiday Park

Woodland Holiday Park

https://www.woodlandholidaypark.co.uk/Woodland Holiday Park was set up in 1972, when farmers Edward and Jill Harrison bought the woods adjacent to their land at Trimingham in Norfolk and set up a touring park.

Half a century on, Woodland Holiday Park is a luxury holiday home complex set in 80 acres of beautiful rural surroundings with a team of 30 dedicated staff.

The next generation of Harrisons have taken the reigns, with Christopher, Sarah and James following the same passion as their parents for this enchanting, secluded area of woods and its thriving wildlife.

The judges felt a significant amount of investment has been made in the last two years in developing sustainable and environmentally-friendly facilities aligned to the business’ clear environmental strategy plan.

The winners of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 will be announced at a black-tie event held at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24.