Potters Resorts has been named the winner of the Customer Excellence Award, sponsored by Swiss Camplings, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

Located in Hopton-on-Sea in Norfolk, Potters Resorts is a family-owned business with more than 440 staff that celebrated its centenary in 2020.

Potters Resorts was the UK’s first five-star holiday village as awarded by VisitEngland, a status it retained for 18 consecutive years.

After Covid forced its doors to close in March 2020, Potters Resorts committed itself to becoming the UK’s first and only all-inclusive resort, with additional entertainment and relaxation areas. It even kept guests entertained with a number of virtual events during lockdown.

Potters Resorts also hosts the World Indoor Bowls Championships each year.

Potters Resorts’ award-winning team delivers one of the UK’s best short break experiences to 700 guests every day of the year.

Guests are at the centre of everything that the team at Potters Resorts does, and every decision and investment that is made is with the objective to make guests smile and offer them great value while creating lasting memories.

The company’s longevity is a testament to its determination to offer a contemporary and exclusive product with consistent family values.

The judges said they understood why guests return time and time again to Potters Resorts, highlighting the “warm, helpful and enthusiastic” team members as the real strength of the business.

“This award is very amazing, we really do love our customers,” said John Potter, managing director of Potters Resorts. “This award amplifies everything that we do. It’s all about our operations. We’ve got a huge team of dedicated staff who day in, day out, supply service with a smile on their face and they just deliver it with really good customer service.”

And what does the future hold for Potters Resorts? “The future for us is great, we’ve now bought a second venue, in Essex,” said Mr Potter. “Good times ahead.”

About the sponsor

Swiss Camplings offers full linen hire and commercial laundry services to the hospitality, health care and industrial sectors; providing bed linen, towels, restaurant table linen, kitchen goods, chef wear and industrial and food trade garments.

Through a combination of investment in the latest energy-efficient technology, using the best available solvents and chemicals, and employing skilled employees, Swiss Camplings presents a more sustainable and resilient operation which embodies its philosophy that: “It’s the service that makes the difference.”

The finalists

Hippersons Boatyard – Highly Commended

Since the 1950s, Hippersons Boatyard has offered unique accommodation and tourism experiences that “bring the river to life” for customers. The judges praised owners Mary and Simon Sparrow, and boating instructor Stephen Fletcher, describing them as first-class hosts.

Old Hall Country Breaks – Highly Commended

Old Hall Country Breaks offers luxury self-catering accommodation in a 16th century Tudor manor house located in Tilney All Saints, Norfolk. Judges described it as an amazing venue, praising the “friendly and helpful” staff and service from owners Philip Elliot and Gil Morais.

Barnham Broom

Barnham Broom is an independent luxury resort that overlooks 300 acres of Norfolk countryside. It offers a hotel, spa, health and fitness club, two golf courses, restaurant, brasserie lounge and sports bar. The judges said that the experience with the team members and the stay overall was very positive.

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre (TIC) is a busy town-centre service in Essex combining free visitor information with a retail shop, website and e-shop, and also organises town projects and events. The judges said they were welcomed straight away upon arrival at the TIC.