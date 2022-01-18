Judges said the bell tents at Glamp and Tipple were decorated and furnished to a high standard - Credit: Jessaline Photography

The finalists have been announced for the Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year award, sponsored by Cottages.com, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

This award recognises holiday parks, sites, villages and self-catering accommodation businesses providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.



Glamp and Tipple

Glamp and Tipple is a luxury glamping business established during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 by Helen and Louise McCombie-Armstrong. The site is located near Attleborough in Norfolk, and officially opened in April 2021, offering five bell tents with private bathrooms, kitchens and hot tubs.

Helen and Louise have always loved glamping together, and after running a successful company for 11 years, Helen decided to close it in 2019 and fulfil the couple’s ambition of running their own glamping site.

The judges said the bell tents at Glamp and Tipple were decorated and furnished to a high standard, praising the many small yet personal touches that make the guest experience so memorable.

Hippersons Boatyard in Beccles offers unique accommodation experiences to guests, including riverside glamping pods - Credit: Hippersons Boatyard



Hippersons Boatyard

Hippersons Boatyard is a family-owned microbusiness located in Beccles, Suffolk. The company “brings the river to life” for visitors by providing unique tourism experiences and accommodation. It works in partnership with local businesses and the community to ensure guests have the best possible experience.

First established in the 1950s, the company also offers private moorings, as well as storage and maintenance for boats throughout the winter.

The judges said the accommodation at Hippersons Boatyard was in keeping with the environment – with the setting in a working boatyard and adjacent river making for a tranquil stay. They added that the owners were fantastic hosts who offer a wealth of information to guests.

Secret Meadows in Suffolk offers a range of luxury accommodation, including this two-storey lodge tent - Credit: Chris Rawlings



Secret Meadows

Secret Meadows is a luxury family-run glamping site located in rural Suffolk at Hasketon, near Woodbridge. It’s owned by a wildlife charity and set within over 100 acres of nature reserve.

Established by Charlotte Daniel and Ross Troup in 2012, the site combines comfortable accommodation with a strong environmental ethos.

Starting with three luxury lodge tents and a small honesty-shop shed, Secret Meadows now operates nine glamping units, including six safari-style tents, a two-storey tent, a converted wooden horse truck and a gypsy caravan with accompanying shepherd’s hut.

The judges said their visit to Secret Meadows was a delight, from first contact to departure. They praised their “outstanding” tent, which greeted them with a warm glow as they unzipped the door.

Wild With Nature in Norfolk offers a large number of luxurious yurts and shepherds huts - Credit: Megan Duffield



Wild With Nature

Wild With Nature is a family-run glamping experience spread across 750 acres of Norfolk countryside, situated in the grounds of Manor Farm in Shropham.

Encompassing two sites – Honey Pot Meadow and The Lakes – it offers a large number of luxurious yurts and shepherd’s huts, as well as wild swimming, paddle boarding, sailing and kayaking.

Both sites are entirely off grid for power, water and drainage – in keeping with the environmentally sustainable changes made at Manor Farm.

The judges said Wild With Nature offers a very bespoke experience in a secluded, off-the-beaten-track location. They added that everything had been planned and thought through perfectly, and the accommodation offers all the facilities a guest would require.

Wolterton Park in north Norfolk is set in 500 acres of private parkland - Credit: Chris Taylor



Wolterton Park

Wolterton Park is a historic estate in north Norfolk that is being meticulously restored after remaining empty for 30 years. It offers six individual luxurious holiday cottages to hire, as well as the main hall, all set in 500 acres of private parkland.

The cottages have undergone a complete renovation and are now furnished to a very high standard, while the walled garden and grounds are returning to their original Georgian style having been left untouched for almost three decades.

The judges praised the incredible attention to detail and design expertise that has seen a very important part of history brought back to life for the enjoyment of all who stay there.

The winners of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 will be announced at a black-tie event held at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24.