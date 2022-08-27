Region's small visitor attractions to be recognised at East of England Tourism Awards

The judges of the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 will be looking for businesses that offer a consistently brilliant visitor experience, whatever type of attraction they are - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Everyone loves a good day out, and the East of England’s small tourist attractions are a draw for both locals and those who come here on holiday. The Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 looks to recognise these businesses and the important part they play in the visitor economy.

“Small visitor attractions are the hidden gems of our industry, providing visitor experiences that are every bit as wonderful and exciting as those of larger attractions but often without the resources to really shout about them,” says Martin Dupée, chair of Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions.

“Memorable experiences don’t have to be big investments or glossy productions. A real understanding of your visitors and the things that will make the difference to them on their visit, however small those touches may be, is what will make them love you, talk about you and will keep them coming back time and time again.”

Martin and the judges will be looking out for small attractions that offer a consistently brilliant visitor experience – whatever type of attraction they are.

“We’re looking for attractions that really understand their visitors, are confident and proud of what they’re doing and are doing it really well,” says Martin.

“Being recognised as a nominated small visitor attraction gives real kudos to a business and helps to put attractions on the map. Visitor recommendations and nominations help small attractions to grow their reach and income, which further enables them to invest funds into their attraction.”

Martin adds that it’s also a great opportunity for businesses themselves to shout about all the wonderful things they do and to celebrate the commitment and efforts of their teams – whether they are voluntary, paid or both – especially after all the challenges of the past two years.

“Winning any award feels really special,” Martin adds. “And with so many wonderful places to visit, knowing that somewhere has been awarded the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year award makes it all the more attractive – especially for visitors who may not have been there before.”



Meet the Sponsor

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions is the only organisation in Norfolk and Suffolk that concentrates solely on promoting and representing the tourist attractions in these counties. Through its membership and marketing activity, NSTA ensures its attractions are at the forefront of visitors’ minds when choosing where to travel to next.

NSTA produces the Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk booklet and helps to make attractions a ‘must-visit’ for locals, day-trippers and holidaymakers alike.

It also represents the sector as a whole, ensuring that the needs and voice of attractions are heard by partners in the region’s Destination Management Organisations (DMOs), media and business economy. NSTA believe that by working together, it can help to grow the number of customers and visits for all and, as a result, its members willingly share their expertise and experience.



Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk