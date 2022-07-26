East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: New Tourism Business of the Year award

Finalists for the New Tourism Business of the Year award will show excellent understanding of their market and exceed customer expectations - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are now open for entries. The New Tourism Business of the Year award, sponsored by Swiss Camplings, recognises high-performing new tourism businesses demonstrating excellent understanding of their market, and exceeding the expectations of their customers with clear plans for future development.

“New tourism business acts to bring energy, innovation and passion into this people-led industry,” said Richard Turvill, managing director of Swiss Camplings. “It helps grow the regional visitor economy either through providing incremental spend, or through replacing revenue that might have been be lost as the cycle of business ownership evolves and changes.

“Without new tourism businesses in our region, the visitor numbers would likely reduce to the detriment of the tourism economy.”

As a judge, Richard said he will assess award entries based on the overall proposition to the visitor; any recent changes that have been implemented and the result of these changes; and plans for continuous improvement in the future.

“The award enables new business entrants to the hospitality and tourism sector to promote and showcase their brand proposition and potentially secure considerable media coverage,” he added.

“A business award win, shortlisting or nomination can act as a third-party endorsement for your business and the services you supply.”

Richard also encouraged people to nominate businesses for the New Tourism Business of the Year award.

“All the East of England Tourism Awards represent an opportunity for excellence and proactivity to be celebrated and recognised in our region,” he said. “The media coverage generated by the awards represents fantastic exposure to businesses that might not always be heard.

“Their success ultimately supports the ongoing growth of the visitor economy, particularly when a significant proportion comes from visitors outside the local area.”

Meet the sponsor

Swiss Camplings offers full linen hire and commercial laundry services to the hospitality, health care and industrial sectors.

The Norfolk-based company provides bed linen, towelling, restaurant table linen, kitchen goods, chefs wears, industrial and food trade garments – and also offers supplementary services such as dust mats, rollers towels and dry cleaning.

In 2004, family-owned Swiss Laundry acquired Camplings Linen to form Swiss Camplings. Both Swiss and Camplings operate to the same philosophy that “it’s the service that makes the difference” – with “old fashioned” family values at their core.



Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk



