East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: Large Hotel of the Year

Ashley De Banks

Published: 8:30 AM July 28, 2022
Family Checking In At Hotel Reception Smiling

From front of house to facilities and food, every element of a hotel contributes to providing a great experience - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Entries are now open for the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023, and the Large Hotel of the Year award, sponsored by Ensors, recognises full-service hotels that are providing truly memorable guest experiences in our region.

The winner will demonstrate excellence across every aspect of the business, from front of house to facilities and food. Chris Barrett, partner at Ensors and a judge for this category, explained that this is essential for businesses hoping to stand out from the crowd, as every element of a hotel contributes to providing a great experience.

“We work closely with a number of independent hotels throughout East Anglia and, as a result, understand the challenges and opportunities they face in these economically uncertain times,” said Chris. “There are some terrific success stories locally and we hope to highlight these and perhaps, in the process, inspire others in their future development.”

Chris Barrett, partner at Ensors

Chris Barrett, partner at Ensors - Credit: Ensors

Chris said that it has undoubtedly been a very difficult few years for the tourism industry and this makes awards like the East of England Tourism Awards more important than ever, as “we should all be providing acclaim where acclaim is due – celebrating success and positive experiences.”

As a judge for this category, what sort of business will Chris be looking for as a winner? 

“One that can demonstrate success financially, creative strategic thinking, innovative development, and perhaps most importantly – as without this the other three are not possible – a great team of staff that is loyal, hardworking and dedicated.”

He added that the title of Large Hotel of the Year is an accolade you “cannot buy”, and it “truly recognises greatness in the industry”. 

So, whether you are a hotel manager with a great team behind you or a member of the public who has recently enjoyed an award-worthy hotel stay, be sure to take the time to enter and shout about the fantastic experiences on offer in the region.

Meet the Sponsor

Experienced in working with all kinds and sizes of leisure and tourism businesses, Ensors takes a proactive approach to drive business transformation. 

As well as preparing end-of-year accounts and audit, it also provides many other services, including tax planning, maximising capital allowances for fixtures and refurbishment, sourcing refinancing and preparing forecasts, fraud reviews and bookkeeping support.

Working from regional offices, its team is there whenever you need them. They understand challenges from a local, national and global perspective, including the financial pressures that can arise because of the seasonal nature of many business models.

Whether you’re looking to launch a start-up, go for growth or plan your exit strategy, you can rely on Ensors’ expert advice and support.

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk

East of England Tourism Awards
Suffolk
Norfolk
Cambridgeshire

