Published: 10:00 AM September 18, 2021

The Unsung Hero Award recognises an individual whose hard work deserves to be applauded - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries and the deadline for entries is fast approaching. Here we speak to the Unsung Hero Award's judge and sponsor.

THE UNSUNG HERO AWARD

Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Hoseasons:

Can you tell us a bit about your involvement in the tourism industry?

I’ve been involved in the tourism industry for over 20 years, having first started helping my parents run the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre before beginning my career within Hoseasons 10 years ago, working across the full range of products in our portfolio.

Why were you keen to get involved in the East of England Tourism Awards?

I've been lucky enough to attend the awards for a few years now and truly believe the East of England's thriving tourism industry has been built on the unique experience it offers as a holiday destination. I'm thankful to live in a place where so many choose to spend their leisure time.

Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Hoseasons - Credit: Hoseasons

What do you bring to the judging process?

I've had the opportunity, both in my professional career and free time volunteering, to work alongside some amazing people. This experience has involved coaching, mentoring and developing people, so I understand how people truly go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service or drive results.

What will it take to wow you?

It's not one big thing necessarily, but a culmination of a lot of small things that make or have made a big difference. I'll be looking for a nominee whose actions have positively affected tourists, our community and the area in general.

Do you have any anecdotes of individuals working in the tourism sector who have blown you away?

I'm extremely lucky to work one-on-one with many of the operators and owners of properties throughout East Anglia, and the innovation I've seen over the past few years (especially over the past 12 months) has been amazing. People sharing opinions, supporting each other, and creating great things together to support the area.

The deadline for entries to the East of England Tourism Awards is midnight on October 3. To see the full list of categories and criteria visit www.tourismawards.co.uk