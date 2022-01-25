The judges said that The Assembly House was beautifully decorated - Credit: Chris Taylor/The Assembly House

The finalists have been announced for the Small Hotel of the Year award, sponsored by John Doe of Diss, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

This award recognises small serviced accommodation businesses that are providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.

The Assembly House

A Georgian gem in the heart of Norwich, Norfolk, The Assembly House is a Grade 1-listed Heritage Site with 15 luxury bedrooms, a restaurant and multiple event spaces.

When Richard Hughes and Iain Wilson took over the reins in 2009, they transformed the then loss-making business with the construction of new kitchens, bedrooms, staff rooms and a new cookery school, and the refurbishment of every customer space. The committed team strive to exceed expectations on every visit.

The judges praised the hotel for its well-maintained exterior and beautiful interior decoration with a slightly modern but sympathetic twist. They also commended The Assembly House’s restaurant for the excellent standard of food served.

The bar and restaurant at The Crown have recently been redesigned with a contemporary and spacious look - Credit: Emma Cabielles

The Crown

The Crown in Stoke by Nayland, Suffolk, became a part of Chestnut – a collection of 12 pubs, inns, and restaurants in East Anglia that aim to celebrate our region – in July 2019.

Managing director and founder Philip Turner took on feedback from locals when deciding on the traditional pub’s offering and, after a significant refurbishment of the hotel’s 11 bedrooms during lockdown, the bar and restaurant were also redesigned with a contemporary and spacious look.

The judges commended The Crown for providing a pleasurable stay in plush and comfortable rooms. They had further praise for the restaurant, which they described as a convivial space serving an excellent selection of food and drink.

Customer care and attention to detail are paramount to the welcoming team at Hintlesham Hall Hotel - Credit: Pengelly Photography

Hintlesham Hall Hotel

Dating back to the 1400s, Hintlesham Hall Hotel in Suffolk is a building steeped in history which aims to provide guests with a tranquil country retreat, where they can unwind, focus on work or celebrate a special occasion with friends and family.

Customer care and attention to detail are paramount to the team at Hintlesham Hall, with fine dining, stately bedrooms, stunning views and an on-site spa all available to enjoy after a day spent exploring the county.

The hotel’s luxurious aesthetic received high praise from the judges, who were impressed with its exceptional overall internal appearance, in particular the high quality of the interior design, décor and soft furnishings.

The judges said that the the restaurant was a particular stand-out at The Hog Hotel - Credit: Joe Lenton

The Hog Hotel

A former farmhouse, The Hog Hotel in Pakefield, Suffolk, is now home to a boutique hotel, restaurant and bar. Purchased by Nathan and Sally Jones in 2018, the hotel underwent a full refurbishment and expansion.

Appealing to adult guests who enjoy a touch of luxury away from home, the hotel’s 16 en suite rooms benefit from a modern relaxing finish, and the restaurant provides everything from light bites to Sunday lunch.

The judges said that the hotel surpassed expectations in all areas, with the restaurant being a particular stand-out. They also praised the The Hog for maintaining its unique charm, and felt that all staff members provided incredible service.

The Norfolk Mead holds an AA Four Star Silver Country House Hotel grading and a 2 Star AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence - Credit: James Rouse Photography

The Norfolk Mead

Situated in eight acres of private grounds in the heart of the Norfolk Broads at Coltishall, The Norfolk Mead has been built around owners James Holliday and Anna Duttson’s love of good food and delivering bespoke experiences.

The 16-room hotel holds an AA Four Star Silver Country House Hotel grading and a 2 Star AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence, and also includes two on-site spa treatment rooms, a six-seater yacht for hire and a contemporary Garden Room venue for events and parties.

Impressed by the stunning grounds and modern contemporary interior of the Georgian building, the judges felt that The Norfolk Mead provided a lovely atmosphere to be enjoyed by guests in a beautiful setting.

The winners of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 will be announced at a black-tie event held at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24.