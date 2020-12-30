Some of the unique Norfolk spots for a getaway we can look forward to
Dreaming of an escape when it's safe to do so?
Currently, holidays aren't allowed in Norfolk under the Tier 4 guidelines, with people only allowed to travel in and out of the zones in a handful of exceptions. Even those under Tier 3 rules are advised not to travel or have overnight stays.
But we all need something to look forward to - and the thought of a break in a few months' time might be just that.
Here are just a handful of the Airbnb getaways you could enjoy on our doorstep.
The Signal Box, Melton Constable: This converted Edwardian signal box has 'upside down' accommodation with an open-plan living space on the upper floor to take full advantage of the wonderful rural views. Downstairs is a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.
Falconer's Lodge, Thetford Forest: This mini castle was built in the grounds of Didlington Hall, which was demolished after the war. It now offers a living room, kitchen/dining room and three bedrooms over two floors.
The Buttery, Honingham: This octagonal brick and flint thatched Victorian cottage was originally the dairy hut for the Berry Hall country estate. It has ladder-style stairs to a bedroom set in the eaves.
The Railway Carriage, near Melton Constable: Set in a large south facing paddock backed by woodland, the accommodation is made up of a period train carriage and adjoining guard's van.
The Glamping Tent, Tunstead: For those looking to get slightly more back to basics, this offers one double bed, an indoor fireplace, heating and Wifi.