Eastern Daily Press

Some of the unique Norfolk spots for a getaway we can look forward to

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020   
exterior of falconer's lodge

Dreaming of a getaway when Covid restrictions are lifted? How about this converted falconer's lodge in Thetford forest? - Credit: Airbnb

Dreaming of an escape when it's safe to do so?

Currently, holidays aren't allowed in Norfolk under the Tier 4 guidelines, with people only allowed to travel in and out of the zones in a handful of exceptions. Even those under Tier 3 rules are advised not to travel or have overnight stays.

But we all need something to look forward to - and the thought of a break in a few months' time might be just that.

Here are just a handful of the Airbnb getaways you could enjoy on our doorstep.

The Signal Box, Melton Constable: This converted Edwardian signal box has 'upside down' accommodation with an open-plan living space on the upper floor to take full advantage of the wonderful rural views. Downstairs is a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

exterior of converted signal box

The Signal Box, near Melton Constable. - Credit: Airbnb



Falconer's Lodge, Thetford Forest: This mini castle was built in the grounds of Didlington Hall, which was demolished after the war. It now offers a living room, kitchen/dining room and three bedrooms over two floors.

The Buttery, Honingham: This octagonal brick and flint thatched Victorian cottage was originally the dairy hut for the Berry Hall country estate. It has ladder-style stairs to a bedroom set in the eaves.

exterior thathed holiday cottage

The Buttery, Honingham. - Credit: Airbnb

The Railway Carriage, near Melton Constable: Set in a large south facing paddock backed by woodland, the accommodation is made up of a period train carriage and adjoining guard's van.

exterior of converted railway carriage

Dreaming of a romantic getaway when Covid restrictions are lifted? How about this converted railway carriage? - Credit: Airbnb

The Glamping Tent, Tunstead: For those looking to get slightly more back to basics, this offers one double bed, an indoor fireplace, heating and Wifi.

exterior glamping tent

The Glamping Tent, Tunstead. - Credit: Airbnb


