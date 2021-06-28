Live
What's your favourite? See the top celebration cake creations
Who doesn't like a slice of cake? That's the message from bakers across Norfolk cooking up some mouth-watering masterpieces.
From an intricate giraffe head to a dinosaur lurking in the undergrowth, cooks are creating incredible cake sensations.
Posts on social media show the increasing appetite for a celebration cake - and how bakers are delivering with some incredible mouth-watering delights.
Anne Falgate, who runs Cupcake & Co in Upper St Giles, Norwich, said: "Who doesn't like a slice of cake? It's been difficult during lockdown and it's so lovely to be able to make wedding cakes again.
"We will do a bespoke cake working to a theme. The giraffe cake was for a first birthday. These cakes cost from £65."
Here are some top culinary cake creations:
Giraffe cake - Cupcake & Co, Upper St Giles Street, Norwich
Made for a first birthday party, this sponge cake presented as a fun giraffe's head took owner Anne Falgate around three days to complete. It has buttercream swirls, big eyes with lashes and wafers as mini horns.
Dinosaur cake - Oh Bakey, Runham, near Great Yarmouth
This eight inch cake complimented by a little dinosaur model was created by Isabel Powley, 18, She set up Oh.Bakey in a specially-built commercial kitchen in a studio in her parents’ home.
Flower cake - Polly Guy @pollyguy3245 on Instagram
TV chef and presenter, and Come Dine with Me winner Polly Guy, who lives in Norwich, created this birthday cake covered in real flowers, macarons and meringues.
Christening cake - Vanilla Bakes, Aylsham Road, Felmingham.
This stunning christening creation was made from eight inch and four inch vanilla sponges layered up and filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream. Tiny feet icing decorations were placed on the outside.
Mini Gordon's gin cake - The Bake Box, Norwich. This custom-made birthday cake is a four layered chocolate sponge cake with vanilla buttercream and a pink drip. It was decorated with Lindt and Hershey’s strawberries and cream chocolate, white chocolate buttons, pink donuts, meringues, strawberries and a mini bottle of pink Gordon's gin.
Tiered wedding cake - Two Magpies Bakery with shops across Norfolk and Suffolk.
This layered cake consists of nine separate sponges decorated with icing and fresh flowers.
Milky Bar cake - Bake Away, Hellesdon. This celebration drip cake for £50 is decorated with milky bar buttons and fresh strawberries.