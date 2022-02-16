News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Online toolkit launched to help small construction firms recruit apprentices

Derin Clark

Published: 3:00 PM February 16, 2022
Construction industry. Timber framework of house roof trusses with scaffold on a building being buil

Online toolkit launched to help construction firms recruit apprentices - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apprenticeship toolkits have been launched by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) to support small firms within the sector in hiring apprentices. 

Recognising that many small firms in the construction industry struggle with navigating the process of hiring apprentices, the online toolkits aim to simplify access to information and reduce the obstacles in the recruitment process. 

Alan Wilson, head of apprenticeships & careers products at CITB, said: “Apprenticeships are vital to the construction industry, but it’s important to remember they can also be a fantastic addition to any business, in general. Hiring an apprentice can be a great way to pass on an important trade to the next generation, help your business grow, and even increase productivity.

“For these reasons, it’s extremely important that all employers understand what an apprenticeship is and the different types available. The new toolkits are a brilliant support system, covering a huge amount of advice and tips that can often be a daunting and time-consuming task to figure out on your own.”

