Norfolk agricultural worker trains to provide mental health programme which helped him

Bethany Whymark

Published: 12:29 PM July 27, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
Tom Desborough, from Castle Acre, who has trained as a Thrive mental health consultant. Picture: Ste

Tom Desborough, from Castle Acre, who has trained as a Thrive mental health consultant. Picture: Stephen Durrant - Credit: Stephen Durrant

A former farmer is changing careers after going through in a revelatory mental health programme.

Tom Desborough, who worked with an agricultural firm in Swaffham, has trained as a mental health consultant on the Thrive programme.

The change came after he went through the six-week wellbeing programme himself last year.

'It made me realise that mental health is something I am very passionate about,' he said.

Mr Desborough has taken between five and 10 people through the programme so far, and has a goal to take on a new client every week.

The business is based at his home in Castle Acre but he hopes to take business premises in Norwich, with a plan to link up with other health-related professionals like personal trainers to offer a more holistic service to clients.

'I will have other people like personal trainers who I can recommend, and it works both ways,' he said.

