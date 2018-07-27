Norfolk agricultural worker trains to provide mental health programme which helped him
- Credit: Stephen Durrant
A former farmer is changing careers after going through in a revelatory mental health programme.
Tom Desborough, who worked with an agricultural firm in Swaffham, has trained as a mental health consultant on the Thrive programme.
The change came after he went through the six-week wellbeing programme himself last year.
'It made me realise that mental health is something I am very passionate about,' he said.
Mr Desborough has taken between five and 10 people through the programme so far, and has a goal to take on a new client every week.
You may also want to watch:
The business is based at his home in Castle Acre but he hopes to take business premises in Norwich, with a plan to link up with other health-related professionals like personal trainers to offer a more holistic service to clients.
'I will have other people like personal trainers who I can recommend, and it works both ways,' he said.
Most Read
- 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 2 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 3 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
- 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 5 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
- 6 Man sells bar after 19 years - but can't say goodbye
- 7 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads
- 8 Farmers' fields could help avert coastal parking chaos
- 9 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
- 10 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney