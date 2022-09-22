TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears

TK Maxx has recalled products due to fears they could pose a risk of strangulation - Credit: PA WIRE

A blanket sold by TK Maxx and tartare sauce sold at Aldi are among the products recalled following urgent safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

TK Maxx has recalled a range of Queenwest blankets due to strangulation and choking fears - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

TK Maxx has warned customers to return two baby blankets sold at its stores and Homesense due to fears they pose a risk of strangulation, choking and entrapment due to loose threads around the edge of the blanket.

People who have purchased the Queenwest Trading Co blankets should return it immediately to a store for a full refund.

The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between May 2022 and June 2022.

Product details

Queenwest Trading Co blanket

Batch number 714010 (blue) and 714015 (beige)

Aldi has recalled its Bramwells Tartare Sauce due to it containing sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Food Standards Agency

A tartare sauce sold at Aldi has been recalled after it was found to contain allergens not mentioned on the label.

A mispackaging error has meant the product has been labelled as horseradish, rather than Bramwells Tartare Sauce, which contains sulphites that could make people with an intolerance or allergy ill.

Customers can return it for a full refund.

Product details

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Product code: 73685 and 40691

Pack size: 175 g

Batch code: 2118

Best-before date: April 2023

Allergen: sulphites

The Smilatte range of travel mugs sold through Amazon have been recalled due to the base of the cup breaking off, posing a risk of burning the user due to hot liquids falling on them - Credit: Trading Standards

A portable travel mug for hot drinks sold through Amazon has been recalled after it was found the bottom base is at risk of falling away from the cup.

This poses a risk of serious burns from very hot liquid falling on people.

People should stop using the Smilatte product and return it for a refund.

Product details

Smilatte Travel Mug - 16 oz / 450 ml reusable glass coffee cup, portable large travel mug with a dark Silicone BPA free eco lid

Available in brown, black, green and yellow.

Product code: ASIN: B07V8GLJDW