News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:25 PM September 22, 2022
A Dagenham girl, 16, was found guilty of criminal damage and theft at a T.K. Maxx store Picture: Cla

TK Maxx has recalled products due to fears they could pose a risk of strangulation - Credit: PA WIRE

A blanket sold by TK Maxx and tartare sauce sold at Aldi are among the products recalled following urgent safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

TK Maxx has recalled a range of Queenwest blankets due to strangulation and choking fears

TK Maxx has recalled a range of Queenwest blankets due to strangulation and choking fears - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

TK Maxx has warned customers to return two baby blankets sold at its stores and Homesense due to fears they pose a risk of strangulation, choking and entrapment due to loose threads around the edge of the blanket.

People who have purchased the Queenwest Trading Co blankets should return it immediately to a store for a full refund.

The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between May 2022 and June 2022.

Product details

Queenwest Trading Co blanket

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash
  2. 2 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
  3. 3 Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
  1. 4 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
  2. 5 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  3. 6 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
  4. 7 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis
  5. 8 Father who reversed over and killed daughter jailed for life
  6. 9 'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues
  7. 10 Norwich restaurant inundated with bookings after visit from renowned critic

Batch number 714010 (blue) and 714015 (beige)

Aldi has recalled its Bramwells Tartare Sauce due to it containing sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label

Aldi has recalled its Bramwells Tartare Sauce due to it containing sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Food Standards Agency

A tartare sauce sold at Aldi has been recalled after it was found to contain allergens not mentioned on the label.

A mispackaging error has meant the product has been labelled as horseradish, rather than Bramwells Tartare Sauce, which contains sulphites that could make people with an intolerance or allergy ill.

Customers can return it for a full refund.

Product details

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Product code: 73685 and 40691

Pack size: 175 g

Batch code: 2118

Best-before date: April 2023

Allergen: sulphites

The Smilatte range of travel mugs sold through Amazon have been recalled

The Smilatte range of travel mugs sold through Amazon have been recalled due to the base of the cup breaking off, posing a risk of burning the user due to hot liquids falling on them - Credit: Trading Standards

A portable travel mug for hot drinks sold through Amazon has been recalled after it was found the bottom base is at risk of falling away from the cup.

This poses a risk of serious burns from very hot liquid falling on people.

People should stop using the Smilatte product and return it for a refund.

Product details

Smilatte Travel Mug - 16 oz / 450 ml reusable glass coffee cup, portable large travel mug with a dark Silicone BPA free eco lid

Available in brown, black, green and yellow.

Product code: ASIN: B07V8GLJDW

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at Stody Estate in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon